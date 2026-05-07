6A Tournament: Pioneer volleyball claims the title

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys volleyball team wasn’t awarded the No. 1 seed until the final rankings of the season, but the Pioneers proved they deserved it as they prevailed over last year’s winner Bingham in five games on Thursday night (May 7) at UVU’s UCCU Events Center.

It was Lehi’s first championship in the sport in just its third year of UHSAA sanction. Adding extra intrigue to the story, the Pioneers won only four games two years ago in the sport’s initial season, and the Miners earned a narrow victory over Lehi in the semifinals last year and went on to win the trophy.

The title match was an epic battle between the classification’s two best teams and displayed some of the best volleyball you’ll ever see at the high school level.

The teams went back-and-forth in the first set, a game featuring multiple ties in which neither team ever led by more than Bingham’s victory margin of three points at 25-22.

In the second set, the Pioneers maintained a narrow lead most of the way until the Miners pulled even at 19. However, kills from junior outside hitter Ashton Shewell, senior outside hitter Kyson Ririe and junior middle blocker Ben Anderson helped Lehi to close it out.

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The momentum shifted in the third game as Bingham held the advantage by as many as five points at multiple times, but the Pioneers refused to go away and came back to tie the tally at 23-all. However, the Miners scored on a kill and a block to get a 2-1 advantage in the match.

Facing elimination, Lehi rallied in the fourth set. After the teams exchanged the first few points, the Pioneers slowly pulled away until senior outside hitter Jonny Dustin served for nine straight points to create a huge gap at 22-7.

The Miners pulled their best player partway through the run presumably to rest him for a final push, but they were still able to reduce the deficit by a few points before Lehi closed out the game 25-13 on a cresting wave of emotion.

The Pioneers scored the first four points of the tiebreaker game and led the whole way. Bingham got as close as two points, but Lehi finished the job on a hard kill by junior middle blocker Thomas Wood to close out the match with a 15-11 triumph in the final set.

Check back later for more details and photos from the tournament run.