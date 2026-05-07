6A Tournament: Pioneer volleyball plays for title tonight

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 1 Lehi boys volleyball team fought through a tough second set and prevailed over No. 5 Mountain Ridge 24-14, 33-31, 25-22 to earn a spot in the title match against defending state champion and No. 2 Bingham (26-2). First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. at UVU’s UCCU Events Center.

The Pioneers started out hot in the first set and ran off six straight points to get a lead they would never relinquish, continuing to widen it as the match proceeded.

The Sentinels bounced back in the second set, leading much of the time in a game with many tied scores, including in the late going when the teams traded set-point opportunities back-and-forth until Lehi finally pulled out the win.

The third set was close from start to finish, again with multiple ties, but after a kill broke the tie at 18-all, the Pioneers stayed in front until they secured the match.