Belmont Senior Sendoff event builds tradition of honoring graduates

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

This spring, graduating seniors from local high schools will be walking the halls of Belmont Elementary, honoring their younger selves and inspiring the next generation of students to set their sights on graduation.

On Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m., Belmont is hosting a “Senior Sendoff” for 2026 high school graduates who attended Belmont Elementary during any of their grade school years.

“Seniors will gather in the front office, and then we will have them walk the halls where our current students will be lined up cheering them on,” said Belmont Principal Misty Rocha.

Belmont opened in the 2018-2019 school year, and last year held this event for its first group of former students to graduate from high school.

“We had about a dozen come last year, but hope to have more this year,” Rocha said. “We would love to honor any former Blemont student graduating high school, regardless of which high school they currently attend.”

Rocha hopes the event will continue to grow each year, strengthening connections and building a sense of community and pride within the school.

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For graduates, the walk through the halls is both nostalgic and meaningful, giving them a chance to reflect on how far they’ve come and how they’ve grown and changed throughout the years.

For younger students, the hope is that the graduates will inspire them to imagine their own future and make plans to work hard and make graduation a goal for their future. Teachers and staff are also looking forward to reconnecting with former students.

“It is beneficial for our current students to see the end goal of graduation. It is also beneficial for seniors to visit their elementary school to see how far they have come,” Rocha said.