Neon Trees to headline Fork Fest 2026

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Fork Fest is back for another summer show. The popular music festival has put American Fork on the map for live music and community. This summer will be jam-packed with artists, vendors, food and, of course, music.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Neon Trees. The juggernaut band had humble origins in Provo and has since become a household name. Other highlight performers for this year include Joshua James, Fictionist and Parlor Hawk.

The two-day festival will have 32 bands in total with three stages. Two large concert stages and an acoustic forest stage will be ready to welcome Utah’s local musicians.

According to forkfest.org, the festival features numerous attractions with food trucks, art installations, a hammock hangout, bounce houses, and a vendor village with booths highlighting local artisans and craftsmen.

Fork Fest is put on by Harrington Center for the Arts and is made possible by the American Fork PARC tax. The festival will run June 12 and 13 at Mary & Art Dye Park in American Fork. Tickets can be purchased online at www.forkfest.org. Children 11 and under get a free ticket with a paying adult. Follow @forkfestmusic on Instagram and Facebook for additional information.