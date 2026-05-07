Connect with us

Arts & Culture

Neon Trees to headline Fork Fest 2026

Arts & Culture

“The Fantasticks” at TAF gives new life to a classic

Arts & Culture

LHS Drama delivers epic spectacle with “The Prince of Egypt”

Arts & Culture

Willowcreek Drama Department brings “Seussical Jr.” to the stage

Arts & Culture

Utah Metropolitan Ballet Brings “Tribute” to Covey Center Stage

Arts & Culture

Wasatch Winds celebrates 20 years by honoring musical roots

Arts & Culture

K-pop laser show brings music and light to Space Center in PG

Arts & Culture

The Ruth’s “Fiddler on the Roof” a familiar tale of faith, family and change

Arts & Culture

Three generations of Brinton family pianists prepare for Carnegie Hall performance

Arts & Culture

Skyridge Theater brings to life “Water for Elephants,” a dazzling circus spectacle

Arts & Culture

Neon Trees to headline Fork Fest 2026

Published

3 hours ago

on

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Fork Fest is back for another summer show. The popular music festival has put American Fork on the map for live music and community. This summer will be jam-packed with artists, vendors, food and, of course, music.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Neon Trees. The juggernaut band had humble origins in Provo and has since become a household name. Other highlight performers for this year include Joshua James, Fictionist and Parlor Hawk.

The two-day festival will have 32 bands in total with three stages. Two large concert stages and an acoustic forest stage will be ready to welcome Utah’s local musicians.

According to forkfest.org, the festival features numerous attractions with food trucks, art installations, a hammock hangout, bounce houses, and a vendor village with booths highlighting local artisans and craftsmen.

Fork Fest is put on by Harrington Center for the Arts and is made possible by the American Fork PARC tax. The festival will run June 12 and 13 at Mary & Art Dye Park in American Fork. Tickets can be purchased online at www.forkfest.org. Children 11 and under get a free ticket with a paying adult. Follow @forkfestmusic on Instagram and Facebook for additional information.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *