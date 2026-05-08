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Lehi-area baseball teams host playoffs Wednesday

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Lehi-area baseball teams host playoffs Wednesday

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Here’s how each Lehi-area baseball team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 9-6 Region 3 (2nd), 14-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 5 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A, 9 statewide

Next contest: May 13

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Prospects: The Pioneers are in Bracket 1 and will host #12 Davis (15-10) in the Super Regionals best-of-3 series on May 13 and 14. The first game is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. The next one is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, with a tiebreaker to follow if necessary. Lehi should get a boost from the tough league battles. The series winner will take on the winner of #4 Riverton (17-8) and #13 Cedar Valley (8-17) at 7 p.m. when the tournament moves to BYU on May 18. The Pioneers did not play any of these three teams this season. There won’t be a repeat of last year’s championship series against American Fork because the Cavemen are on the same side of the bracket this time.

Skyridge

Season record: 5-10 Region 3 (5th), 14-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 6A, 12 statewide

Next contest: May 13

Prospects: The Falcons ended up in Bracket 2 and will begin a best-of-3 series in the Super Regionals at home against #10 Copper Hills (14-10) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The teams will play again Thursday at 1 p.m., with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if necessary. Skyridge didn’t play the Grizzlies earlier this year. The series winner gets a date with the winner of #2 Mountain Ridge (19-6) and #15 Herriman (8-17) at BYU on May 18 at 11 a.m. The Falcons haven’t played the Mustangs this season, but they prevailed in an exciting contest with the Sentinels by a single run in nine innings on April 8.

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