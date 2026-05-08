Lehi youngster named All-American

Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

Eight-year-old Andi Cooper, daughter of Chase and Sara Cooper, was recently named Utah Freestyle State Champion after earning All-American honors at the National Wrestling Tournament in Spokane, Washington.



Andi is an unlikely wrestling champion. She loves wearing frilly dresses and heels to church. Although cute and bubbly, she contrasts her appearance with her toughness and resilience.

Her father says she has battled health issues from an automobile accident for most of her life, spending years in hospitals and clinics with digestive problems. As he explains, “Andi often can’t sleep or eat, and that’s made her tough. She can’t control her health, but she can control wrestling. Wrestling helps her feel safe.”



Her older brothers both wrestle, and after watching them, Andi wanted to try it. Cooper explained that girls’ wrestling is growing rapidly, especially with its addition to high school sports and the Olympics.



Once enrolled in a wrestling program, Andi instantly fell in love with the sport. Her passion was evident: “She loves to practice. Three hours a day doesn’t seem to be enough for her. Her coaches think she has the potential to be a world champion. At one of her first meets, she took third place and threw the medal onto the gym floor. Third place was not good enough for her. She is a competitor,” said her father.



Her competitive drive is a family trait, as her grandfather, Gary, notes with a laugh. “We’ve always been competitive,” Gary says. “The Cooper name is known for outstanding athletes in football, basketball, and now wrestling.”



Looking ahead, Andi’s future is bright. As she travels the country competing in wrestling tournaments, her passion for the sport grows. Great achievements await this young wrestler.