Say “howdy” to Lehi’s newest country dance lessons

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Mary Woffinden has started a beginners country dance class in the heart of Lehi. The class is designed with learning in mind and has already become a favorite of many throughout the city.

Woffinden has been country dancing since 1985. When she was 15, she went to The Palace in Provo and fell in love.

“I had no idea I liked doing dance,” Woffinden said. “I actually learned I loved dance when I auditioned for Lehi High School’s drill team.”

Woffinden’s deep love of dance carried into adulthood. By day, she teaches traditional dance classes at Move Dance Studio. By night, she becomes a country swingin’ teacher with a passion to share.

Three months ago, she decided to start her own country dance lessons, Kick’N Country Swing, for anyone in the community. Her classes focus on the most basic level of country swing dance, rather than some of the more fusion-based lessons out there. Woffinden believes her style of teaching can help students learn more than they would otherwise.

“It allows for great success for the students because if you don’t have any background in dance, it’s really hard to learn all of these different moves,” Woffinden said. “It’s extremely basic, easy and fun.”

During class time, Woffinden encourages learners to frequently change partners. While optional, she believes swapping more often can help dancers know how to correctly lead and follow. It also provides an opportunity to meet more people and nail down new moves.

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A typical class includes learning basic handhold position, framework, footwork and some dos and don’ts. Each class ends with a basic country line dance.

Once students feel confident enough, they can join a more intermediate class. The class builds on the basics and helps dancers to shine. No matter a student’s level, Woffinden encourages everyone interested to come and try.

“I promise success,” Woffinden said. “Dance has proven to be the #1 exercise to help mentally, physically and emotionally. You connect with other people and it helps with brain support.”

The class has been very successful, especially with those in the 30-70 age range. While many dance studios cater to a college or high school age crowd, Woffinden hopes to give everyone the chance to dance and connect.

“They love it,” Woffinden expressed. “For most of them, they had three or four moves they did all the time. They are so grateful not to be stuck in those moves.”

The beginning of Kick’N Country Swing has meant the world to Woffinden.

“When I see my students out in the wild at the dances and in the dance world, and I see them doing the moves I taught them, it makes me want to cry. I am seeing success and helping them make connections and broaden their world,” Woffinden said. “It’s very soul-fulfilling for me. I love dance, so if I can bring that joy to others, I have fulfilled my purpose.”

In the future, Woffinden hopes to expand to a teens camp and family country nights.

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She also teaches private lessons for couples and individuals. Those interested in group lessons can sign up as an individual or a couple. No dance partner is required. For class times and more information, visit @kickncountryswing on Instagram. One class is $15 for individuals and $25 for couples.