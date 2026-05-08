With valley views and Chopper 5, Carter Airport legacy soars again

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The historical marker for Carter Airport was unveiled Saturday morning at the top of Airport Drive and 600 East, with a beautiful view of the valley and KSL’s Chopper 5 parked nearby.

“I love where the marker is placed; it’s the perfect spot,” said Danaca Hadfield, a member of the Lehi Historical Marker Unveiling Committee, as she conducted the short event. “It really reminds you of flight.” The location of the new marker is at what was once the entrance to Carter Airport.

In 1962, Vern and Jessie Carter purchased 60 acres in Lehi to build an open airstrip. It was their third airport to establish in Utah. They built a large hangar for repairs, maintenance and airplane storage. The airport featured FFA-recognized flight training programs as well as sight-seeing trips and an air taxi service. All of the Carter airports were built for flight instruction with Vern teaching in the air and Jessie running the ground school.

Unfortunately, at this last airport, Vern and Jessie didn’t have a chance to see their vision through, as Vern died suddenly in 1966, only 20 days after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The best-laid plans of mice and men did not anticipate his premature death,” said Ray L. Carter, son of Vern and Jessie. “He was the integral person in this equation, and the dreams for the Carter Airport faded away.”

After Vern’s death, Jessie leased the airport, always known as Carter Airport, to A.A. Aviation, then to Jerry W. Brailsford until 1972, when the airport ceased all operations.

Kimberly Carter, granddaughter of Vern and Jessie, gave a historical sketch of the couple. Vern was so anxious to learn how to fly after seeing an airplane at the age of 13 that he started flight training in Los Angeles before he finished high school. After graduating from high school in Ogden, Vern went back to Los Angeles and completed his training. In 1927, he was a stunt pilot in the World War I movie “Wings,” which won the first Academy Award for Best Picture.

Ray told a story about his father pulling him from school when he was 11 years old to fly to California because his father had been invited to a meeting with Howard Hughes. While getting one of the planes to get to California, one of the pilots of their plane happily recognized Vern as his former flight instructor. Soon the other pilot and navigator also recognized Vern as their flight instructor. “Think about that,” said Ray. “What are the chances of that?”

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Three more times during that trip, the father and son ran into former students. “That makes an impression on a kid,” Ray added.

Of the old airport and unveiling, Hadfield said, “I grew up on 1200 East, and I remember flying with my dad from this airport. … It was always a little scary, but it is a core memory for me. When I saw Carter Airport on the list of unveilings this year, I had to be part of it.”

After the unveiling program, the crowd cheered as Ray, along with other Carter descendants, pulled the red velvet cloth off the Carter Airport Historical Marker. Then many enjoyed a free Chick-fil-A sandwich while taking in the amazing view. Others took a quick tour and photo op at KSL’s Chopper 5.

“Lara Bangerter is the brains of this whole endeavor,” said Hadfield. “Her example is inspirational. I’m so happy to support this program. Without Lara’s vision and without her assembling a great team, this would not be happening. It would be so easy to not do anything, but she’s taking action to benefit the community.”

The Carter Airport historical marker is the 18th marker of the Lehi Historical Marker Program. The program was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society won funding and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a large Lehi City PARC grant. Event sponsors for 2026 include Strata Networks and SIRQ Construction. Chick-fil-A sponsored this unveiling with 100 free sandwiches.

For more information on the unveiling program or Lehi history, visit lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.