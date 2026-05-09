Lacrosse playoffs start Thursday for Lehi-area teams

Falcon girls favored for title

Here’s how each Lehi-area lacrosse team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge girls

Season record: 8-0 Region 3 (1st), 17-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A, 1 statewide

Next contest: May 14

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Prospects: The league-champion Falcons will begin their quest for the 6A championship in the second round and will host the winner of #16 Westlake (5-12) and No. 17 Layton (2-12) on Thursday. The default start time is 4 p.m. but this may be adjusted as the schools agree. The winner of that contest will next host either #8 Herriman (10-7) or #9 Copper Hills (11-6) on Saturday (May 16) at 1 p.m. Skyridge has not played the Thunder, Lancers or Grizzlies this year but topped the Mustangs in the final match of the regular season. The one loss for Skyridge was to a nationally-ranked private school in California.

Lehi girls

Season record: 4-4 Region 3 (3rd), 10-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 11 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 10 in 6A, 19 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Pioneers got a bye in the first round and will visit #6 Syracuse (13-4) in the second round of the state tournament Thursday at 4 p.m. or whenever the schools agree. Lehi had an epic battle with the Titans in March and lost by one goal. The winner of that game will face the winner of the #3 Mountain Ridge (12-4) and #14 American Fork (5-13) match in the quarterfinal round on Saturday (May 16) at 1 p.m. Lehi has not played the Sentinels so far this year but defeated the Cavemen in both league meetings this season.

Skyridge boys

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Season record: 3-1 Region 3 (2nd), 14-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 2 in 6A, 5 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Falcons will start the playoffs in the second round by welcoming #15 Copper Hills (5-11) on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at a different time if the schools agree. The victor will play the winner of #5 Bingham (14-3) versus #12 Lehi (7-9) in a quarterfinal game on Saturday (May 16) at 1 p.m. at the home field of the higher seed. Skyridge did not play the Grizzlies or the Miners during the regular season but bested the Pioneers in their league contest.

Lehi boys

Season record: 1-3 Region 3 (4th), 7-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 12 in 6A

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MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 34 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Pioneers got a first-round pass and will move on to see #5 Bingham (14-3) on the road in the second round of the tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at an adjusted time if the schools agree. The next opponent for the winner of that game will be either #2 Skyridge (14-2) or #15 Copper Hills (5-11) with the higher seed getting to play on their home turf at 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 16). Lehi has not faced off with the Miners or the Grizzlies yet but fell to the Falcons in region play.