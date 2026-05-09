Lehi-area teachers earn $10,000 STEM innovation awards

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Two Lehi-area teachers have been honored with the Texas Instruments Foundation Innovations in STEM Teaching Awards by technology leader Texas Instruments (TI), recognizing their excellence and innovation in STEM education.

Stephanie Billings, a sixth-grade teacher at Sego Lily Elementary, and Karre Nevarez, a science teacher at Mountain Ridge Junior High, each received $10,000—half for their classroom, half as a personal award—for their impact on students in STEM.

Vigue, executive director of the Alpine School District Foundation, noted the far-reaching efforts of the awardees: “It is absolutely inspiring to see the commitment and remarkable innovation of these award winners. They have done so much not only for their students, but for their peers, their schools, this school district, and educators throughout the state of Utah.”

Awards were presented in teachers’ classrooms on April 27, with students, TI Foundation members, and Alpine School District officials attending. Each school could nominate a teacher. This is the program’s second year in the Alpine School District and the first in which both an elementary and a secondary teacher have received the award.

“Excellence in STEM education means adapting to learning styles, encouraging reluctant students, celebrating breakthroughs, and making STEM exciting,” said Andy Smith, executive director of the TI Foundation. “Award winners prepare students for future careers, teach problem-solving for unknown challenges, and empower them to build a better world.”

Billings expressed gratitude for the recognition: “I am so honored to receive this award, especially with so many amazing educators in the Alpine School District,” she said. “I love what I do and appreciate the opportunity this award provides as I continue to improve my teaching.”

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She plans to use her grant to create a flexible learning environment with alternative seating such as wiggle seats, floor seating, and lap desks. “These options will improve focus, collaboration, and comfort, leading to greater student engagement,” she said.

She also plans to purchase STEM activity items, continuing her hands-on STEM lessons that push students to think and create. “I love including STEM in projects because these lessons challenge students and spark creativity, creating memorable experiences,” she said.

Nevarez said the award recognizes years of dedication to STEM. “Being recognized by Texas Instruments and Alpine School District means a lot. After decades of teaching, refining, and advocating for STEM, this recognition has deep meaning,” she said.

Nevarez loves seeing her students become experts. “It’s the capstone of years spent encouraging students to see themselves as engineers, problem-solvers, and innovators. Watching them realize they can solve problems once thought impossible is powerful,” she said.

With her grant, she plans to create a semester-long, AI-supported ‘Personal Passion Project Lab,’ where students tackle real-world problems and learn to use emerging technology responsibly.

“The lab will use DevOps-inspired principles: collaboration, shared responsibility, rapid iteration, data-based decisions, and treating failure as feedback,” Nevarez said. “This shifts us from one-time projects to continuous, authentic innovation.”

Nevarez added, “This is the future of STEM education—not just preparing students to use technology but empowering them to shape it with responsibility and confidence.”

Vigue emphasized ASD’s appreciation for its partnership with Texas Instruments and for recognizing outstanding educators.

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“This award honors educators who teach critical thinking, problem-solving, and 21st-century skills, and showcases organizational values while supporting outstanding work in our schools,” he said.