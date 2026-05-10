Lehi Arts Council presents the meaningful story of  “Tuck Everlasting”

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

More than five decades after captivating readers, Natalie Babbitt’s novel for children, “Tuck Everlasting,” is breathtakingly brought to the stage by the Lehi Arts Council. Produced by Cali Wilkes, the musical follows 11-year-old Winnie Foster’s journey as she uncovers the Tucks’ magical secret. Befriending the charming Jesse Tuck, she is forced to weigh the temptation of immortality against the value of a natural life.

Kurt Elison’s directorial vision, paired with Kyle Harper’s musical direction, makes for a powerful production that hits every emotional note.

The gifted set designer, Garrett Roblyer, has completely reimagined the stage, creating a breathtaking, immersive world that instantly transports audience members to the heart of Tuck Everlasting. Robyler’s work is beautifully complemented by Derrick Cain’s stunning lighting design.

“Together, Garrett and Derrick have created a visual experience that is both vivid and immersive,” said Wilkes. “Every element of this production has been crafted with intention-from costumes and hair to props-each detail helping to build a rich and captivating world.”

The cast brings heartfelt intensity to “Tuck Everlasting,” crafting a moving and unforgettable experience for audience members of all ages.

The leading cast brings immense passion to the storytelling, which includes Adaline Strong as Winnie Foster, Kami Pollock as Betsy Foster, Paige Erickson playing Nana Foster, Gavin Ward as Jesse Tuck, Robbie Cromwell as Miles Tuck, Stanley Johnson playing Angus Tuck, Allison Books playing Mae Tuck, and The Man in the Yellow Suit played by Chad Taylor.

The supporting cast delivers solid performances: Constable Joe, played by Aaron Metcalf; Hugo, played by Seth Knight; Toad, played by Lucy Goodrich; and Thomas, played by Ashton Pollock.

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“The cast is made up of truly wonderful and talented individuals who bring heart, depth, and life to this story in a powerful way,” said Wilkes.

“Tuck Everlasting” runs through May 17, with 7:30 p.m. shows on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday-Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.lehiarts.org/tickets.

“We’ve been working on this show since before Christmas, dreaming up ideas and designs and it’s incredibly rewarding to now see all that hard work come together on the stage,” said Wilks.

Don’t miss the meaningful story of “Tuck Everlasting,” now playing at the Lehi Arts Center.