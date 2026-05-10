Lehi community rallies around family after unexpected Boston Marathon birth

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

A Skyridge High School teacher and his family have been touched by the support they’ve received from the Lehi community after a premature birth turned their weekend trip into an extended stay in Boston.

Derek Bonney, a Skyridge assistant cross-country coach and math teacher, traveled with his wife, his young son, and the children’s grandparents to Boston in mid-April so Bonney could run the Boston Marathon. While there, Bonney’s wife, Amber, delivered their second son early at just 30 weeks 4 days of gestation, two days before the marathon.

The baby, named James, weighed 3 lbs. 14 oz. and was 15 inches long. He is doing well. “He’s doing everything the doctors expect a 30-week baby to do. Some things he can’t do yet, and those are reasons he’s still in the hospital, but he’s right on track,” said Bonney.

With Amber’s insistence that baby James was getting the best care possible, Bonney went ahead and completed the Boston Marathon on April 20. “My wife just kept saying, ‘This is the whole reason we’re out here, you’d better do it,” Bonney said. Two days after giving birth, Amber was also taken to the course to cheer him on before returning to be with James at the hospital.

Though Carl, their first son, was also born early, doctors had assured Amber she was fine to travel, with no signs of pre-term labor. So, when the baby arrived early, everyone was surprised.

“It’s not been what we expected or what we planned, but we are grateful for the miracles we have seen throughout this experience,” said Amber Bonney.

Though baby James is doing well, he must remain in the NICU until his due date, June 23. Transferring him to Utah would cost around $70,000, so the family will stay in Boston. “We’ll be here until James is healthy enough to fly home with us on a regular flight,” Bonney said.

The family’s ordeal has caused significant emotional and financial strain. Medical bills from the pre-term birth and NICU care, combined with high costs from their extended Boston stay, have made things difficult. They’re currently moving between rental units, waiting for a spot at the Ronald McDonald House.

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To ease the burden, a parent of one of Bonney’s students launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical and living expenses. Over $12,000 of the $15,000 goal has been raised. “We’ve been blown away. It wasn’t something that crossed our minds or was even on our radar. We’ve been super grateful for the support and overwhelmed in a good way,” said Bonney.

Many students sent cards offering support, and when Bonney briefly returned to Utah last week, some gave treats and toys to his 18-month-old son Carl, who is struggling with the disruption of being away from home. “It was very sweet, and I’m grateful for them,” he said.

Although media attention in Utah has made the Bonney family uncomfortable, Bonney knows baby James will someday value having a record of his unusual birth. He is also grateful for the support and love from friends and strangers.

“It’s a big reminder of how blessed we are to live in the community we live in and be surrounded by friends and family and people who care about us,” he said.