Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Falcon netters finish a strong third at State

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys soccer ends season with playoff loss

Lehi Sports

Skyridge track teams build momentum towards State

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys win Region 3 track title

Lehi Sports

Lacrosse playoffs start Thursday for Lehi-area teams

Lehi Sports

6A state boys tennis: Four Falcon, one Lehi entrant reach semis

Lehi People Lehi Sports

Lehi youngster named All-American

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area baseball teams host playoffs Wednesday

Lehi Sports

6A Tournament: Pioneer volleyball claims the title

Lehi Sports

6A Tournament: Pioneer volleyball plays for title tonight

Lehi Sports

Falcon netters finish a strong third at State

Published

3 hours ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys tennis team earned 35 points during the 6A state tournament and finished in third place behind Region 3 powerhouses Lone Peak with 57 points and American Fork with 56. The meet was played May 7 and 9 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

The Falcons earned a pair of silver medals in this year’s very competitive field, finishing second in the Second Singles and Second Doubles brackets.

In No. 2 Singles, Skyridge junior Crew Mandelaris was seeded No. 2 entering the playoffs and easily disposed of No. 15 Jaiden Gudmundson 6-0, 6-0 in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, he similarly swept No. 7 Davis Smith of Davis 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.

There, he took on No. 3 Jonah Hansen of Lone Peak and comfortably bested the Knight 6-2, 6-2. In the title match, he fell to American Fork’s top-seeded Camden Johnson 6-1, 6-4.

In No. 2 Doubles, the Falcon pairing of senior Ben Schmidt and junior Jace Peck was the No. 2 entrant in the bracket. They first defeated No. 15 Kyson Smead and Boston Fitzgerald of Cedar Valley 6-1, 6-0. Next up was No. 7 Jack Balle and Foster Revill of Lehi, and the Skyridge duo bested them 6-2, 6-3.

Advertisement

In the semifinals, the Falcons defeated the No. 3 entrant, American Fork’s Phillip Steed and Drew Jacobsmeyer, 6-1, 6-3 to earn a date in the championship match against the No. 1 seed from Lone Peak, Ashton Cahoon and Everett Lee.

What followed was an epic battle. Skyridge claimed the first set 6-3, but the Knights staved off elimination by winning the marathon second set 7-6 (7-4). The third set was also hotly contested, but the Lone Peak pair won it 7-5 and by so doing lifted their team to the 6A crown by a single point.

Freshman Mack Mandelaris represented Skyridge in the First Singles bracket as the No. 5 seed. He defeated No. 12 James Burton of Riverton 6-1, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals. There, he bowed out to Knight No. 4 Cache Dowdle 6-2, 6-1.

In No. 3 Singles, Falcon junior Cameron Higginbotham was the No. 3 seed and got his run started by eliminating No. 14 Wesley Hunt of Cedar Valley 6-3, 6-1.

He had to work a little harder against upset winner No. 11 Seth Engar of Corner Canyon in the quarterfinals, but eventually he prevailed over the Charger 7-5, 5-7, 6-2. He finished his appearance in the semifinals against No. 2 Levi Johnson of Lone Peak, who won their match 6-0, 6-1.

Claiming the No. 3 seed in the First Doubles bracket, sophomore Michael Sperry and freshman JJ Lewis first defeated No. 14 Tyson Rich and Tyce Olsen of Mountain Ridge 6-0, 6-1. They lost the first set in the quarterfinals 4-6 to No. 6 Jamis Leishman and Brock Hoagland of Davis, but tidily finished the job 6-1, 6-1.

The Skyridge duo then advanced to take on No. 2 Sam Fairbanks and Sam Karras of American Fork in the semifinals. The Falcons won the first set easily 6-2, but the Cavemen rallied and closed out the match 6-1, 6-4.

With the Skyridge team losing just one senior from the state squad to graduation, the Falcons can look forward to another great season next year.

Advertisement

Photos by Sam Penrod.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *