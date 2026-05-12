Pioneer boys soccer ends season with playoff loss

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Despite its winless record, the Lehi boys soccer team was ranked No. 16 in the final 6A RPI rankings because of the strength of the schedule, and the squad earned the right to host No. 17 Herriman in the first round of the state tournament on Friday (May 8).

The Pioneers played with skill, energy and determination, dominating play for much of the contest, but they were never able to hit the target despite taking a number of excellent shots.

Senior midfielder James Lowry led the attack and did a great job funneling the ball. The Pioneers maintained their spacing well and showed a good understanding of rotation without the ball.

Lehi’s hard-working back line of seniors Noah Poulsen, Paxton Bentley and Marco Miranda kept the Mustangs well away from the goal approach for most of the first half.

However, with less than two minutes remaining until the break, Herriman senior center midfielder Josh Kim scored on a long shot from the right side for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

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Lowry and his fellow midfielders, senior Gavin Richards and Mack Grimley, kept things organized as the ball moved both directions and did a good job controlling penetration in the scoring third of the field by the Mustangs.

Senior goalkeeper Trey Sherman had to contend with a strong wind in his face during the first half. He made some fine saves in the contest and really didn’t have a shot at the one successful goal because of where it was placed.

The Pioneers pressed relentlessly to get the equalizer during the final 15 minutes and had their best chance when the clock was running down at the end.

Poulson placed a perfect ball into the middle of the penalty box where Lowry was waiting. He redirected it towards the goal with a header, but it went just wide.

Despite this loss and a difficult season, the players maintained their composure with Herriman’s physicality for the most part and demonstrated sportsmanship throughout the match. The graduating seniors have set a good example for the upcoming players to follow in the future.