Pioneer boys tennis earns best finish in years

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys tennis team finished sixth in the 6A boys tennis tournament, played May 7 and 9 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. It was the highest placement for the program in a decade.

The top three teams are all members of Region 3, as has been the case for some time. Lone Peak with 57 points edged American Fork at 56 points for the title. Skyridge was third with 35 points. Bingham and Davis also finished ahead of the Pioneers, who tallied 16 points.

In First Singles, Pioneer Peter Phillips was seeded No. 3 entering the tournament and reached the semifinals. He defeated No. 14 Ariel Shukrun of Cedar Valley 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and then topped No. 6 Ryder Larsen of Farmington 7-5, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Phillips faced off against No. 2 Davis Aubrey of Bingham. He won some games in the match, but the Miner advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Lehi’s entrant at No. 2 Singles was No. 6 Baylor Pitts, who came from behind in his Round of 16 match to defeat No. 11 Nathaniel Logan of Herriman 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. He competed well in the first set against No. 3 Jonah Hansen of Lone Peak, but the Knight prevailed 6-3, 6-0.

Advertisement

In Third Singles, Pioneer No. 6 Jeff Pitts lost his first set to No. 11 Seth Engar of Corner Canyon 6-3, but rallied to win the second set 7-5. However, the Charger advanced after claiming the third set 6-3.

It was a similar story for Lehi’s No. 1 Doubles team Trey Olson and Steel Labrum, who entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed. They faced off against Westlake No. 9 Davis Parker and Jonah Johnston and won the middle set 6-1 but lost the other two to the Thunder 6-3, 6-3 to end their playoff run.

Pioneers Jack Balle and Foster Revill were the No. 7 seed in the Second Doubles bracket. They bested the Herriman No. 10 duo of Adam Shaft and Stockton Venema 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals, where they bowed to the No. 2 seed Ben Schmidt and Jace Peck of Skyridge 6-2, 6-3.