Falcon boys soccer advances in playoffs

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

In a dramatic 6A state tournament showdown on Tuesday (May 12), the No. 5-ranked Skyridge boys soccer team defended their home turf, fighting off the No. 12 Riverton Silverwolves for a 3-1 second-round victory to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

After a tense, back-and-forth opening, a standout goal from Skyridge freshman forward Austen Hudson off a pass from senior midfielder Matias Perez in the 25th minute shifted the momentum for good and ultimately propelled the Falcons to victory.

The match turned into a slow-burner after halftime, with both sides trading possession and counter-attacks. The Skyridge coach freshened the lineup, and the new players immediately sparked a renewed offensive push.

“We were a little sloppy at times in this game and we ran out of energy,” said Skyridge head Coach Jerry Preisendorf. “In the second half we lacked drive, but the second team came in and really energized the play.”

After driving the offense, sophomore midfielder Brody Alleman converted a second-half opportunity set up by senior midfielder Ryder Gentry in the 47th minute. However, the Silverwolves cut the deficit in half with a score in the 60th minute.

Advertisement

Blending speed and strength, junior midfielder Dallas Olander spearheaded the Falcon second-half attack. Junior forward Brock Alleman added an insurance goal in the 80th minute assisted by steady senior midfielder Keith Gardner.

Junior Bryce Toole went the distance between the pipes and helped secure the win with five saves.

“I liked our shots today and we got creative at the end, which was great because we were struggling until that point. There was good movement throughout the game, I really credit that to the second team that came in and gave us a boost,” said Preisendorf.

“The state tournament is a process, we just play our best and each game is different story,” he continued. “This team is good enough to accomplish great things, but the result can depend on the day. This is a great group of athletes who play well together, and I am proud of them.

“This team is family, they are very close and they are good friends on and off the field. They love each other and that is the strength of this team,” added Preisendorf.

With the win, Skyridge (11-6) advances to the 6A quarterfinals on Thursday (May 14), when they will visit No. 4 Salt Lake Academy (14-3) at 2:30 p.m.