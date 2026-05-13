Gone but not forgotten: Lehi to honor historic tabernacle

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press



For many longtime residents, memories of the old Lehi Tabernacle still stir strong emotions. The structure was demolished in 1962. Most Lehi residents who remember the historic building, still share grief over its demise. Some remember weddings, graduations, concerts and community gatherings held beneath its towering white walls. This Saturday, the community will gather to honor that shared history and, organizers hope, bring joy through the unveiling of a new historical marker commemorating the Lehi Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. at 200 N. Center St., where the tabernacle once stood as one of Lehi’s most recognizable landmarks. The program will feature remarks from LDS Church historian Brian Warburton, memories by longtime Lehi Free Press writer Donna Barnes, and performances by the Lehi Silver Band and the Lehi Community Choir in tribute to the music played at the building’s 1910 dedication.



“People are still emotional about the loss of the Tabernacle, even all these years later,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “This wasn’t just a church building. It was the heart of the community. People attended graduations there, performances, civic events and some of the most important moments of their lives there. We hope this marker helps preserve those memories and gives the community a chance to honor what the building meant to generations of Lehi residents.”



Built largely through donated labor and sacrifice from local residents, the Lehi Tabernacle occupied a unique place in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Unlike most LDS tabernacles, which served large stake organizations, the Lehi Tabernacle was built because the local congregation had simply outgrown its meetinghouse and needed a larger place to gather.



At the turn of the 20th century, Lehi residents were not wealthy, and construction moved slowly as families donated labor while struggling to afford building materials. Architect Richard Kletting, who later designed the Utah State Capitol, was hired to design the striking structure. The cornerstone was laid in 1901, but work progressed in fits and starts as local residents were also asked to help fund the Provo Tabernacle and Alpine Tabernacle in American Fork.



Though portions of the building were used as early as 1905, the tabernacle was not fully completed and dedicated until 1910. By then, the beautiful white building had already become the heart of the community.



Unfortunately, maintaining such a large structure proved difficult for the small congregations responsible for it. In 1920, the building was sold to Alpine School District and converted into the “High School Auditorium,” though residents continued simply calling it “The Tabernacle.”

It later became home to Lehi’s National Guard armory and survived a devastating fire in 1929.

Advertisement



In the late 1930s, the building was transformed into a civic auditorium and gymnasium with classrooms, a stage, banquet hall and modern kitchen. Generations of Lehi residents attended concerts, plays, dances, conferences and graduations there.



“One of the beautiful things about history is that remembering can be healing,” Bangerter said. “We can’t bring the Tabernacle back, but we can make sure its story is not forgotten. This marker is a way of saying that what happened there mattered, the sacrifices made to build it mattered and the memories people carry from that building still matter today.”



By the early 1960s, the aging structure became costly to maintain. In 1961, Church leaders announced the tabernacle would be demolished and replaced with a new stake center. The decision deeply divided residents, yet demolition began in 1962.



Today, organizers hope the marker unveiling will honor not only the building itself, but also the generations of Lehi residents who worshipped, celebrated and gathered there.



The Lehi Tabernacle marker is part of the ongoing Lehi Historical Marker Program, which aims to place 36 markers throughout the city highlighting important people, places and events in Lehi history. The program began in 2022 with support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and funding from the Lehi City PARC program.



Community members are invited to attend the free event and celebrate one of Lehi’s most cherished historic landmarks.