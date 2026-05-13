Skyridge, Lehi softball start playoffs tomorrow

The Falcons and Pioneers will begin the 6A state tournament in the best-of-three Super Regionals tomorrow and Friday (May 14-15).

Here’s how each Lehi-area softball team is positioned.

Lehi

Season record: 12-0 Region 3 (1st), 25-3 overall

Final RPI ranking: 3 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A, 8 statewide

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Next contest: May 15

Prospects: The Pioneers are in Bracket 2 and will host #14 Lone Peak (9-14) on Thursday at 4 p.m. On Friday the teams will play again at 1 p.m., with a tiebreaker to immediately follow if needed. The Pioneers won all three Region 3 games against the Knights this season. The series victor will move on to face the winner of the series between #6 Mountain Ridge (15-10) and #11 Syracuse (15-10) on Tuesday (May 19) at the Valley Complex in Taylorsville at 3 p.m. Lehi has not played the Sentinels or the Titans this season.

Skyridge

Season record: 9-3 Region 3 (2nd), 15-12 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 11 in 6A, 41 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Falcons also landed in Bracket 2 and will start the playoffs on the road against #7 Westlake (15-10) on Thursday at 4 p.m. The teams will play again on Friday at 1 p.m., with a tiebreaker to immediately follow as necessary. Whoever prevails will move on to face the winner of the series between #2 Herriman (23-4) and #15 Weber (6-21) on Tuesday (May 19) at the Valley Complex in Taylorsville at 3 p.m. Skyridge hasn’t played any of these opponents this year.