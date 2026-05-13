New Pioneer Crossing lanes open ahead of schedule

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Drivers along Pioneer Crossing in Utah County are seeing relief as the Utah Department of Transportation opened an additional lane in each direction, boosting roadway capacity by 50% on a key commuter corridor.

The new lanes stretch about 4.5 miles between Lehi and Saratoga Springs, aiming to improve travel times for thousands of drivers. Commuters began using them on Monday, May 4, marking a milestone in the ongoing project.

“If you’ve ever driven along Pioneer Crossing, you know how needed this project is,” said UDOT Region Three Director Rob Clayton. “Opening these lanes will make a noticeable difference and provide a more reliable commute for the thousands of people who rely on this road every day.”

The new lanes address traffic in fast-growing Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, and nearby areas, which have experienced significant growth, straining local transportation systems.

Pioneer Crossing serves as a key east-west connector between Interstate 15, Redwood Road, Mountain View Corridor, and several residential neighborhoods. Heavy commuter traffic during peak morning and evening hours has led to frequent congestion, long backups, and unpredictable travel times.

Flex Lanes let officials change directions based on demand. During peak times, up to four lanes serve the busiest direction.

UDOT estimates that the completed project will save drivers more than 6 minutes per day in travel time and reduce congestion by more than 900 cumulative hours per day across the corridor.

Without these improvements, travel times are projected to rise by 2037: evening westbound from 19 to 32 minutes, morning eastbound from 14 to 20 minutes.

The new lanes opened nearly two months early thanks to favorable winter weather, close coordination with the contractor, WW Clyde, and efficient construction methods.

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Crews reused on-site materials and recycled concrete from demolished portions of Pioneer Crossing, helping reduce delays and keep the project moving efficiently.

Beginning May 10, drivers can expect nightly closures along short segments of Pioneer Crossing as crews install overhead structures that will eventually support Flex Lanes signage and lane management systems.

Construction schedules may continue shifting depending on weather, equipment availability, and other factors.

UDOT is encouraging drivers to remain cautious while traveling through the active construction zone. Officials noted that crews recently repainted portions of the roadway and added additional solid white lane markings to make lanes more visible and improve safety for motorists navigating the changing traffic patterns.

Sidewalk closures remain in parts of the corridor. UDOT posted alternate pedestrian routes north of construction, using 700 South, 975 South, and Lehi Ranch Road.

In addition to the newly opened lanes, the broader Pioneer Crossing project includes several other roadway improvements intended to increase capacity and improve safety.

The Pioneer Crossing project is one piece of a larger effort to improve regional connectivity across northwest Utah County. Several major transportation projects have either recently opened or are currently under construction throughout the area, including the new Mountain View Corridor extension and ongoing work on 2100 North.

Clayton said these projects work together to create more transportation options and reduce pressure on major roadways like I-15.

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“Each of these projects plays a valuable role in what we call ‘connectivity,’” said Clayton. “They support major corridors like Mountain View and I-15, while also helping local trips to school, work, and recreation. Progress on Pioneer Crossing brings us one step closer to giving drivers more travel options across the region.”

Pioneer Crossing has been one of the most congested roadways in northwest Utah County. Rapid housing development in Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, and western Lehi has added thousands of new drivers to the corridor over the last several years. Transportation planners have emphasized the need to proactively expand roadway infrastructure now to avoid more severe congestion in the future.

As construction continues, public patience is important. With new lanes open and more improvements on the way, drivers are seeing progress on a project expected to reshape travel in northwest Utah County.