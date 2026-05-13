New Utah law mandates helmets and age limits for e-bikes

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Utah is officially changing its approach to electric micromobility with the passage of Utah House Bill 381, effective May 6, 2026, forcing a change in how families utilize electric mobility devices. Key takeaways from the legislation include a mandatory helmet requirement for all electric bike (e-bike) riders under 21, and strict age-based regulations that ban children under 8 from riding on public roads and require adult supervision for those between 8 and 14. Violations could result in police holding the devices, according to the Lehi Police Department.

Key Aspects of HB 381:

Helmet Requirement: Anyone under the age of 21 must wear a properly fitted, fastened helmet while operating or riding on an e-bike or similar device on public roads.

Age and Supervision Requirements: Under 8 cannot operate a motorized e-bike on public roads, paths or trails. Ages 8 to 14 must be accompanied by an adult when riding an e-bike. Under 16 it is illegal to operate a Class 3 e-bike (which exceeds 20 mph).

Additionally, The Lehi Police Department stated, “Children ages 8-15 years old need to be riding under the direct supervision of a parent. Direct means that the parent can see and at least yell at the child, should they be doing something that needs to be corrected.”

According to Lehi Police, “The Department of Public Safety is working on developing an online safety course that the child may take to eliminate the direct supervision requirement.”

Advertisement

Impound Authority: Police have the authority to impound devices from minors violating safety laws; the device will only be released to a parent or guardian.

High-Powered Devices (HPEDs): The law clarifies definitions, recognizing that some devices marketed as e-bikes (without operable pedals, capable of 30 mph) are actually high-powered electric devices or motorcycles, subjecting them to different regulations.

“Sur Rons, and other machines like it that go 20+ mph without pedaling, are classified as e-motorcycles and cannot be on any public road,” stated Lehi Police Department.

Alcohol Restriction: It is illegal to consume alcohol while operating an electric-assisted bicycle.

Safety Education: The bill initiates a safety course for the operation of certain electric devices on a highway.

The law was largely driven by safety concerns following a surge in youth e-bike injuries and irresponsible riding among young, high-speed users on residential streets.

The Lehi Police Department is prioritizing community engagement over enforcement during the initial phase of the new law.

“The recent Utah law that covers e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motorcycles took effect last week. While some parts of the law are obviously unpopular, we want everyone to know that education is our primary goal, not enforcement,” stated Lehi Police Lieutenant Kenny Rose. “While the enforcement route isn’t our preference, when education and common courtesy among riders is not working, it is something that we are prepared for.”

Advertisement

Lehi Police want to connect with the public and educate riders, urging them to stop and talk rather than running from the scene.

“This law is not a situation where we are challenging riders to run from us; quite the opposite, we want people to stop and talk with us about the new law and learn how they can operate safely and courteously within the new law,” said Rose.

Overcoming the hurdles of new legislation requires a unified approach. Through partnership with law enforcement, these challenges can be turned into a safer future for everyone.