New Collector Pins to Debut at Tabernacle Unveiling

The Lehi Historical Society will release three new commemorative collector pins during Saturday’s historical marker unveiling of Lehi Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



The new pins include designs honoring the Christian and Sarah O. Knudsen House, Carter Airport and the Lehi Tabernacle. A fourth pin celebrates the historical society’s 2026 theme, “Lehi: Founded in Faith. Forged in Freedom.”



“These pins have become such a fun way for people to connect with Lehi history,” said Heather Newall, a city council member and designer of the pins. “People collect them, trade them and display them, but more importantly, they help tell the stories of the people and places that shaped our community.”

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The pins will be available for purchase at Saturday’s unveiling at 10 a.m., at 200 S. Center St., and online at lehihistory.org. Proceeds help support the Lehi Historical Society and the Lehi Historical Marker Program. For more information, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.