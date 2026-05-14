Connect with us

Historical Lehi

New Collector Pins to Debut at Tabernacle Unveiling

Historical Lehi

Gone but not forgotten: Lehi to honor historic tabernacle

Historical Lehi

With valley views and Chopper 5, Carter Airport legacy soars again

Historical Lehi

Cleared for takeoff: Lehi celebrates Carter Airport’s high-flying legacy

Historical Lehi Lehi Business

Wing Mortuary celebrates 100 years serving Lehi families

Historical Lehi

Knudsen House unveiling draws strong crowd despite weather

Historical Lehi

Honor Lehi’s hometown heroes by nominating them by April 30

Historical Lehi

Historic Knudsen house marker unveiling tonight, at old city hall, then on to historic house

Historical Lehi

Historic Knudsen house to be honored with marker

Historical Lehi

Historic Lehi mill lost in 1979 fire

Historical Lehi

New Collector Pins to Debut at Tabernacle Unveiling

Published

19 minutes ago

on

The Lehi Historical Society will release three new commemorative collector pins during Saturday’s historical marker unveiling of Lehi Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


The new pins include designs honoring the Christian and Sarah O. Knudsen House, Carter Airport and the Lehi Tabernacle. A fourth pin celebrates the historical society’s 2026 theme, “Lehi: Founded in Faith. Forged in Freedom.”


“These pins have become such a fun way for people to connect with Lehi history,” said Heather Newall, a city council member and designer of the pins. “People collect them, trade them and display them, but more importantly, they help tell the stories of the people and places that shaped our community.”

Advertisement


The pins will be available for purchase at Saturday’s unveiling at 10 a.m., at 200 S. Center St., and online at lehihistory.org. Proceeds help support the Lehi Historical Society and the Lehi Historical Marker Program. For more information, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *