Falcon girls golf earns 3rd in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls golf team placed third in Region 3 as the regular season concluded this past week and ranks sixth in Class 6A heading into the state tournament to be played May 18 and 19 at Davis Park Golf Course in Kaysville.

Corner Canyon passed Lone Peak for first place with the help of the double points awarded at the league tournament Wednesday (May 13) at River Oaks Golf Course in Sandy.

The Falcons averaged an adjusted score of 334.7 per tournament, ahead of American Fork at 348.7 and Lehi at 378.6. They came on strong as the season wore on and reduced their scores substantially from where they were in the early events.

Three members of the Skyridge team were Region 3 medalists in the individual standings, finishing in the top 12. By adjusted score, junior Mallorie Hubbard claimed sixth place at 81.52, just edging her teammate, sophomore Chloe Slack, who finished seventh at 81.67.

Senior Tori Wilson rounded out the group with an 11th place at 85.4. In the Class 6A overall rankings, Hubbard is 19th and Slack 20th.

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At the Region 3 tournament on Wednesday, Slack paced the team with a 77. Hubbard followed at 81, senior Whitney Hymas carded an 83 and Wilson finished at 86. Sophomore Eva Callaway, senior Ellie Scarbrough, senior Addy Murphy and senior Taylor Youngberg also competed for Skyridge at the event.

“I was proud of the girls at Region,” said Coach Tenille Slack. “They weren’t very familiar with the golf course but handled it well. There is a lot of trouble on River Oaks, but the girls kept to a conservative game plan and did well. They have been steady all season and we are looking forward to State.”

In earlier league tournaments, the teams played at Talon’s Cove back-to-back on April 30 and May 4. The second of those was notable because the Falcons finished behind the Chargers by just three points, with the help of personal-best scores from Hubbard at 75 and Chloe Slack at 76.

They scored just four points more than Corner Canyon at the Ridge on May 11. On that day, Hubbard led the team with an 82. Chloe Slack and Murphy were tied at 83 and Wilson finished at 86 for another solid showing.