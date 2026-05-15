Pioneers girls golf to play at State

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls golf team finished the Region 3 season on Wednesday (May 13) in fifth place behind three teams that rank in the state top six for Class 6A. The Pioneers are listed at No. 15 in the overall rankings heading into the state tournament to be played May 18 and 19 at Davis Park Golf Course in Kaysville.

Lehi’s top placer in the league individual medalist race is senior Oaklee Smith, who came in 21st with an average adjusted score of 90.23. Also in the top 40 are sophomore Zayda Scott at 34th, junior Remi Fossum at 38th and freshman Kallie Welsh at 39th.

At the concluding league event on Wednesday (May 13) at River Oaks, the Pioneers posted a team score of 374. Smith carded an 87 to lead the effort, followed by senior Livie Zobrist at 93, junior Brynlee McAllister at 96 and senior Jocelyn Egbert at 98.

The other competitors at this event were Scott, junior Capri Spencer, freshman Addison Blood and junior Anna Lundwall.

Lehi shot the best round of the regular season Monday (May 11) at The Ridge. The team combined for a 365, once again led by Smith, who shot an 86 this time.

Advertisement

Fossum and Zobrist tied at 92 and freshman Kallie Welsh carded a 95 to complete the counted tally. Also participating at this tournament were Blood, Egbert, junior Addisyn Mendoza and sophomore Dylainee Blanchard.