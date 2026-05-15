The Ruth announces 2027 lineup filled with heart, magic and music

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

For the last year and a half, The Ruth has brought world-class theater to the heart of Utah County. The theater moved from its original location in Orem and is now centered in Pleasant Grove off I-15. The theater announced its 2027 lineup this week, and it’s sure to be a theatrical joy.

Dear Evan Hansen: February 8-March 20 in the Smith Grand Theater

This Tony Award-winning musical follows Evan Hansen, a high school boy caught in a lie as he navigates his mental health. With music from the team behind “The Greatest Showman,” the show delivers this message: you will be found.

The 39 Steps: February 22-April 24 in the Lindsay Legacy Theater

Experience the classic spy thriller featuring Richard Hannay, made famous by Hitchcock’s film and novel. This larger-than-life comedy delivers fast-paced action, quick-changing actors and nonstop entertainment in a spy-filled adventure.

Shrek the Musical: April 19-May 22 in the Smith Grand Theater

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Enjoy this family-friendly musical as Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and Lord Farquaad take a magical journey packed with laughs, catchy songs and beloved moments for all ages.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: May 17-July 24 in the Lindsay Legacy Theater

Six students. Awkward moments. One chaotic spelling bee. Find your new favorite musical next Spring as the young spellers compete and find themselves. Bring your spelling skills—audience participation is a highlight of this wild show.

Oklahoma: June 28-August 7 in the Smith Grand Theater

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma” brings Curly, Laurey, and their colorful companions to the stage for a tale of frontier rivalry, romance and classic songs.

Wait Until Dark: August 16-October 30 in the Lindsay Legacy Theater

This Halloween thriller follows blind Suzy Hendrix as she defends her New York home from three criminals. Expect surprises and suspense throughout.

42nd Street: August 30-October 9 in the Smith Grand Theater

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Peggy Sawyer, a young chorus girl, gets her big break to shine on stage in this classic musical. With splashy songs, fun characters, and incredible dancing, watch a rising star make her mark on Broadway.

The Little Mermaid: November 8-December 31

Dive deep underneath the sea to revisit the story of Ariel like never before. See the world below the ocean’s surface spring to life on The Ruth’s stage. This Disney classic will sweep you off your feet and make you become part of Ariel’s world.

A Christmas Carol: November 22-December 23

This beloved yuletide classic follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he finds love, kindness and Christmas spirit. The 38th annual production may become your favorite tradition.

Season ticket renewals will be available July 6, with other packages and single tickets available later in the year. For more information, visit www.theruth.org.