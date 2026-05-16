National Disc Golf Competition headed to Lehi

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

It may not be a sport you’re familiar with, but it’s putting Lehi City on the national stage.

Disc Golf is growing in popularity worldwide. According to UDisc, an app that tracks members, the sport has grown by 86 percent since 2020, with an estimated 8-12 million people playing.



“We call it a lifestyle sport because it gets all ages up and moving,” said Scott Belchak, the executive director of Elevate Utah Disc Golf, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the quality and quantity of disc golf venues across Utah.



Reflecting this growth, the state has about 20 courses, including the Dragonfly Disc Golf course located at 3600 North Maple Loop in Lehi.



“Disc golf is a sport that’s played just like traditional golf,” said Belchak. “Except instead of holes in the ground, we have baskets that are in the air.”



For many years, Belchak says, disc golf was seen as the ‘blue collar’ side of traditional golf. That changed during the 2020 pandemic, when disc golf exploded in popularity.



“We saw courses overrun with beginners and new people trying out the sport,” said Belchak. “That’s fantastic, but it also shone a giant spotlight on our lack of infrastructure.”

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This dramatic increase in participation inspired the creation of Dragonfly Park and its disc golf course. In 2022, a group of volunteers asked Lehi City to help buy baskets and tee pads for the park, and the community would do the rest.



“For the most part, this worked,” said Belchak. “But the park sits on the water table, so the grass is continuously growing. It’s gorgeous all year, but the volunteers couldn’t keep up with the grass.”



The city stepped in to help with mowing, while ongoing venue improvements are supported by the nonprofit Elevate Utah Disc Golf and volunteer hours. These upgrades are part of Lehi’s preparations to host part of the United States Women’s Disc Golf Championships (USWDGC) when the event is held in Utah from July 16-19, 2026.



The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) hosts major events worldwide. The 2026 USWDGC will be held on four courses throughout Utah over four days, including the Dragonfly course.



Belchak emphasized, “Dragonfly will be used on Saturday and Sunday, and a champion will advance from the amateur and the professional 50-55 plus women’s pool.”



This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the PDGA.



Utah’s deep ties to disc golf are also notable. “Utah has some pretty rich history with the sport,” said Belchak. “The Creekside Park course in Salt Lake City is one of the oldest courses. It was the eighth course built in the world around 1976. It was designed by Steady Ed, the inventor of the sport, and it sits as a memorial to Walter Fredrick Morrison, the inventor of the Frisbee.”



That history remains active today. According to Belchak, the Creekside course averages about 45,000 played rounds per year.

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Organizers hope that by bringing a major PDGA event to Utah, local interest in the sport will increase, as well as donations to support infrastructure. The Wasatch Disc Golf League is in Utah County and includes players from Provo to Lehi. The league includes players at all levels.

Don’t miss your chance—purchase USWDGC tickets online at www.uswdgc.net. Want to get involved with Utah’s disc golf community? Explore local clubs, upcoming events, or discover volunteer opportunities at elevateut.org.