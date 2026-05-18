Falcon baseball goes 3-6 in final league series

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Despite finishing fifth in killer Region 3, the Skyridge baseball team drew the No. 7 seed in the final 6A RPI rankings, a nod to the tough league they play in. Down the stretch in Region 3, they went 1-2 against Lone Peak, 2-1 against Jordan and 0-3 against top-seeded American Fork.

The Falcons finished the regular season at 14-11. In the Super Regional round of the state tournament, No. 10 Copper Hills won the first game 5-0, but Skyridge bounced back to take the next two 4-3, 7-5 to advance to bracket play.

April 21: Lone Peak 9, Skyridge 2

The Falcons started out this road game with a run in the top of the first, but they didn’t get another one until the sixth inning and the Knights led from the third stanza on. Senior Greyson Bauer pitched most of the game with junior Luke McKown and senior Tate Young coming on in relief.

Senior catcher Boston Sundberg drove in one run. Senior outfielder Miles Robinson doubled and scored, while senior infielder Rip Roberts crossed the plate for the other run.

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April 22: Skyridge 5, Lone Peak 4

The Falcons had better luck in the next game on their home turf, plating a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie and claim the victory. Junior Nathan Whitehead threw five innings, but Young picked up the victory in relief.

Robinson singled twice for two RBI. Roberts had two hits and scored two runs. Senior infielder Brady Lowe added two hits and an RBI. Junior outfielder Zayden Bye hit twice and scored once, while sophomore Luke Robley drove in a run and crossed himself. Junior infielder Max Grover had a run too.

April 24: Lone Peak 11, Skyridge 8

The Knights collected the tiebreaker at home on the strength of four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Falcons rallied in the top of the sixth but fell short. Roberts notched the loss on the bump, with Young and senior Murphy Dunn also making appearances.

Bye singled and doubled for two RBI and scored twice to lead the offense. Robinson added two RBI while Robley had two hits and one RBI. Lowe doubled and made two runs. Bauer provided an RBI and scored twice. Junior James Peck crossed once as a pinch runner and Grover also got one run.

April 28: Skyridge 9, Jordan 6

The Falcons started this road game with four runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Bauer claimed the win with Whitehead and senior Gannon Hankes also making contributions.

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Robinson doubled and homered for three RBI and he scored an additional run as well. Roberts had a single and a triple for one RBI and two runs scored. Senior Keaton Henderson sent two across to add to the tally. Sophomore Brady Buttars went 3-for-3 with one RBI. Sundberg had two hits and an RBI.

April 29: Skyridge 7, Jordan 4

The score went back-and-forth early but the Falcons secured the win with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Whitehead, Young and junior Will Arbuckle combined on the mound for the victory.

Sundberg singled and doubled for two RBI and scored once. Buttars hit a double and drove in two. Robley added two runs. Robinson had an RBI and one run. Peck and freshman Fenway Enger each scored once as pinch runners. Junior infielder Bo Larson had two hits.

May 1: Jordan 5, Skyridge 1

The Falcons had the lead in this road contest for a couple of innings, but once they fell behind, they weren’t able to catch up. Skyridge used four pitchers in this game but Roberts was assigned the loss. Buttars had two hits and drove in Lowe for the solo run.

May 4: American Fork 12, Skyridge 9

The Falcons competed well against the Cavemen at home. The score was tied at five apiece after four innings, but American Fork got the lead in the fifth inning and never gave it back. Bauer got the loss with Dunn, Young and Whitehead all seeing the mound during the contest.

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Robinson went 3-for-4 including two triples, drove in two runs and scored twice. Roberts added two hits, two RBI and two runs. Junior outfielder Mason Omae singled twice and scored twice. Robley posted a double, an RBI and a run. Larson and Buttars each crossed once.

May 5: American Fork 9, Skyridge 5

The Cavemen took over the lead in the bottom of the first inning and held it to the end. Though the Falcons reduced the deficit to a single run in the fifth, they weren’t able to contain the home squad. Five Skyridge pitchers saw action, but Arbuckle was assigned the loss.

Robley hit two doubles for an RBI and a run. Robinson singled and tripled for an RBI and a run. Bye, Sundberg and Buttars each drove in one of the other runs.

May 5: American Fork 15, Skyridge 8

In the final contest of the regular season, the Falcons had a solid lead at home until they gave up nine runs in the top of the fifth inning. Six pitchers were used in the game, but Roberts tallied the loss on the bump. On the other side of the plate, he went 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Robinson singled twice and homered, driving in three runs. Bauer also had three hits and scored three times. Sundberg posted the other RBI. Larson had two hits including a double and crossed once. Lowe had a double and scored. Robley and Peck each added one run.

In Monday’s (May 18) bracket play at BYU, the Falcons (17-12) upset No. 2 Mountain Ridge (21-7) 11-9 in the early afternoon to continue in the championship segment. Tomorrow (May 19), Skyridge will take on No. 11 Corner Canyon (14-14), an upset winner over No. 3 Lone Peak (20-7), at 4:30 p.m. at BYU.

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Check back later for a roundup of all the tournament action.