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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2026

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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2026

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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2026

April 2026 vs (2025)

Homes sold: 122 (112)

Average home price: $661,761 ($597,481)

Median home price: $547,000 ($539,000)

Average days on the market: 57 (64)

Average square feet: 2,794 (2,581)

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Average price per square foot: $238.92 ($240.02)

Most expensive home sold: $1,986,084 / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 5,436 sq. ft. / .43 acres

Least expensive home sold: $325,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 240 (existing homes) and 69 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 59

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 5/18

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

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