Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2026
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2026
April 2026 vs (2025)
Homes sold: 122 (112)
Average home price: $661,761 ($597,481)
Median home price: $547,000 ($539,000)
Average days on the market: 57 (64)
Average square feet: 2,794 (2,581)
Average price per square foot: $238.92 ($240.02)
Most expensive home sold: $1,986,084 / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 5,436 sq. ft. / .43 acres
Least expensive home sold: $325,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 240 (existing homes) and 69 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 59
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 5/18
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker