The Ruth’s “The Wizard of Oz” takes audiences over the rainbow

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

It’s hard to recapture the magic that made the classic 1939 “The Wizard of Oz” film a cultural touchstone. Somehow, The Ruth’s production reinvented the timeless story into a show so lovable it had me smiling from ear to ear.

Based on the books by L. Frank Baum and the MGM mega-movie, “The Wizard of Oz” tells the story of Dorothy Gale. The young farmgirl has her world turned upside down when her house is caught in a twister that takes her to the magical land of Oz. Along the way, Dorothy meets new friends, faces her fears and discovers there really is no place like home.

Madeline Clifford carries a bulk of the show as Dorothy. Her interpretation captured the innocence of Dorothy with a fresh spin. Her singing was top-notch, particularly her version of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

Her iconic crew is made up of Geoff Reynolds as Zeke/Lion, Collin Larsen as Hickory/Tinman, and Logan Neville as Hunk/Scarecrow. The quartet brings the classic characters to life with charm and talent.

Each actor fully embraced their part with everything from strong vocals to creative physicality, such as Neville’s constant stumbling with his “straw” legs.

Michelle Blake plays a sweet Aunt Em/Glinda, Marshall Lamm embodies the caring Uncle Henry/Guard, Stephen Kerr captures the audience as Professor Marvel/Wizard, and Shaunna Thompson gives a terrifying performance as Gulch/Witch.

One of my favorite elements of the production was Toto, puppeteered by Brigham Kerr. The adorable puppet paraded around the stage and felt like a living dog. In every moment of the show, I couldn’t help watching his eyebrows move and tail wag.

The ensemble was exceptionally strong. “The Wizard of Oz” isn’t particularly known as a dance-heavy show, but the choreography by Eric Sciotto really understood the source material. “Munchkin Sequence,” “Merry Old Land of Oz” and “Jitterbug” are some of the strongest numbers thanks to the high energy of the cast. I was enchanted by their Charleston, cartwheels and impressive combos.

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The special effects were another standout in the show. My favorites included the “snow” that came down during the poppies sequence, the giant puppet head for the wizard, the monkeys flying above the audience, and Glinda’s iconic bubble.

Lexi Goldsberry’s costumes were another incredible element. The ensemble had fun and whimsical looks in every new location. The flower hats on the munchkins were enough to make the audience giggle with delight.

“The Wizard of Oz” is one of the sweetest nights of theater I’ve had in a long time. The show was emotional, fun and beautiful from start to finish. If you want to revisit a classic tale, this production is for you. “The Wizard of Oz” runs until May 23 with nightly performances at 7:30 p.m. and various matinees. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.theruth.org.

This reviewer saw the show with its Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast.