Falcons to play for titles in lacrosse and baseball

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls and boys lacrosse teams and the baseball team have all earned a shot at the 6A state championship in their sport and will pursue that highest honor over the next three days.

Here’s all the details:

Girls Lacrosse

The Falcons (20-1) haven’t been challenged in Utah this season with their only loss to a private school in California, so it’s no surprise to find them heading into the title contest to take on No. 2 Riverton (20-1) Thursday (May 21) at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman at 10 a.m. Unfortunately, that’s the same time as their classmates will be graduating at BYU’s Marriott Center. However, there’s no doubt that Coach Michelle Buechner will have her troops ready for an epic battle. The Silverwolves are no slouches either, with their only loss by two goals to nationally-ranked Park City (17-2).

Baseball

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The No. 7 Falcons (19-12) have played through the entire tournament, besting No. 10 Copper Hills (15-12), No. 11 Corner Canyon (15-16) and upsetting No. 2 Mountain Ridge (23-8) twice to earn their ticket to the final. They will play one of their near neighbors – either No. 1 American Fork (21-8) or No. 5 Lehi (18-11) – in the championship series starting Friday (May 22) at 7 p.m. at Utah Valley University. The second game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, with a tiebreaker if necessary immediately following or at 7 p.m. after the 5A tiebreaker.

Boys Lacrosse

The No. 2 Falcons (18-2) will take on No. 1 Corner Canyon (17-2) for the title Saturday (May 23) at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman at 4 p.m. Skyridge took out No. 15 Copper Hills (5-12), No. 10 Herriman (10-9) and No. 3 Farmington (16-4) to reach this point. The Chargers account for one of the two Falcon losses this season, but it wasn’t a blowout and you can bet the Skyridge players will be looking to exact the perfect revenge.