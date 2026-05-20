Residents share opinions about Lehi’s proposed tax increase

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press



During the first public hearing on a proposed tax increase, several citizens spoke out against it, calling it “excessive.”



If approved, the average impact for a Lehi homeowner would be $35.52 per year, or about $3 per month based on a home with a market value of $600,000. The impact on the average commercial property is nearly double, at $64.58 per year, based on a $600,000 property. The additional funds will provide budget increases in four departments: police, fire, parks and the justice courts.



Gerald Larson, a longtime Lehi resident and owner of a small business in the area, told the council the increase was too much.



“I pay almost $40,000 for the gas station every year,” said Larson. “I live here and pay another $3,000 for my house, and all of my employees live in Lehi. That’s a lot of taxing.”



Larson also brought up the tax breaks given to large entities like Thanksgiving Point. “The city shouldn’t be in the business of [supporting] non-taxable businesses.”



Resident Russ McAdams also spoke about the strain this increase will put on seniors in the area.

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“I’m retired—a senior citizen living in Lehi,” said McAdams. “This is my fourth house, and I’ve seen property taxes double. It’s getting very difficult for seniors like me.”



As a cost-cutting measure, Lehi City Council members have discussed reducing or eliminating annual cost-of-living (COLA) allowances and annual performance increases for city employees. A woman who identified herself as a “wife of a Lehi employee” asked the council to keep city employee benefits intact.



“Since he began working for Lehi, we have enjoyed many benefits that you provide employees, including great healthcare and pay that reflects the current economy. As a young family, this job has been a wonderful blessing.”



The woman went on to say that the benefits offered are among the factors that keep their family in the community.



“It would be a shame to change Lehi City’s culture of community by devaluing the hardworking people who make this city great. Benefits and wage increases allow us to afford to live and work in this community.”



Mayor Paul Binns’ tentative budget includes increasing revenue by $1,729,474 through an increase in property taxes.



Residents may continue to share their thoughts on the proposed budget during the citizen input portion of the Lehi City Council meeting on May 26, at 7 p.m. Written comments can also be submitted before noon on the day of the council meeting.