Alpine announces new fire station, first community center

STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

Alpine City is proud to announce a new fire station that will also house Alpine’s first community center. This project is a major investment in public safety, sense of community, and the city’s future.



A cornerstone of this effort is a generous donation from former Alpine Mayor Don Watkins and his wife Peggy. Their philanthropy will help make Alpine City’s first dedicated Community Center a reality. Their contribution shows a long-standing commitment to strengthening the community they have served and called home for many years.



“Don and Peggy Watkins have always believed in the power of community,” said Councilmember Blackwell. “Their generous gift will create a place where residents of all ages can gather, learn, celebrate, and connect.”



The new facility, to be built near city hall, will integrate the city’s modern fire station with a welcoming, functional community space designed to serve residents through meetings, programs, events, and educational opportunities. The community center will also provide Alpine with a much-needed central gathering place and be a hub for civic and social activities.



Additional community partners have also stepped forward to support the project. AltaBank has generously donated funds for the building’s community room, ensuring residents have a comfortable, well-equipped space for meetings, classes and community events. This room will serve as one of the primary gathering spaces within the new facility.



Further support from the David and Lynda Roskelly Family includes a donation of workout equipment for the fire station. This contribution will allow Alpine’s firefighters to maintain the high level of physical fitness required to safely and effectively serve the community, ensuring they are prepared for the demanding work of emergency response.

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The new fire station will feature modern emergency response capabilities, improved apparatus bays, and updated living areas for firefighters. Together with the new community center, the facility reflects Alpine City’s vision. It aims to create infrastructure that supports both public safety and community life.



The media and public are invited to a groundbreaking ceremony:

8 am, MT, May 21, 2026

20 North Main (near city hall)

Alpine, UT 84004



City leaders are excited about the impact the project will have for generations to come.

“This project represents the very best of Alpine,” Mayor Merrill added. “It shows what is possible when dedicated public servants, generous com

munity members, and local businesses come together to invest in the future of our city.”

The City of Alpine extends sincere gratitude to Don and Peggy Watkins, AltaBank, the David and Lynda Rosskelley family and all project partners and supporters. Thank you for helping make this important project possible.



For more information about the project and construction updates, residents are encouraged to follow Alpine City’s communications and announcements. https://alpineut.gov/

