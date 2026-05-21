Aspen Peaks, Timpanogos School Districts work to ease transition for border-area students

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

As Alpine School District prepares to split into three new districts in the fall of 2027, families living along the boundaries have faced questions about whether they will be able to remain in schools that will then be outside their district.

On April 23, the Aspen Peaks and Timpanogos school districts sent a letter to approximately 250 families whose children live within the Timpanogos School District boundaries, but currently attend schools located in Aspen Peaks School District. More than half of those students attend Deerfield Elementary in Cedar Hills.

The letter tells families they have the choice to transition to a school within the Timpanogos boundaries, or choose to stay in the Aspen Peaks school their student currently attends.

Deerfield students living in Pleasant Grove will, in the future, be boundaried in Manilla Elementary. PG students in Barratt Elementary in American Fork will be transitioned into the Mount Mahogany Elementary boundaries. Junior high and high school students living in Pleasant Grove will now all be slated to attend Pleasant Grove Junior High and High Schools.

“You are welcome in Timpanogos School District. We are excited to serve you in the Timpanogos District schools and we will help your students thrive,” the letter says. It continues, “You can choose to remain in Aspen Peaks School District. APSD is willing to partner with you to help support this transition.”

“Parents will essentially be able to choose their schools, irrespective of district boundaries. Current Utah law protects these rights,” said Aspen Peaks’ named Chief of Staff Rich Stowell. He said the two new districts are expected to adopt Alpine District’s current process for managing those requests. “We will keep parents informed as we develop procedures,” he said.

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Aspen Peaks School Board member Amber Bonner, who represents the area that includes Deerfield Elementary, said, “I’ve had a lot of families reach out to me with questions about what will happen to their students. We just wanted to put out the letter showing we’re working with the Timpanogos District to make sure they feel supported wherever they choose to have their children attend school.”

Transportation will play a big role in the support of families, whether they move to new schools or stay in their current school placement. Both districts will provide bus service for qualifying neighborhoods. APSD will provide bus service until the end of the 2032-2033 school year, to support students currently enrolled and bused in APSD schools who choose to stay until they age out of their enrollment.

District leaders say the goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible for students and families. “We know this issue is a concern for parents of students at the affected schools,” said Aspen Peaks Superintendent Joel Perkins. “Transitions that affect a student’s schooling can be challenging for families, and we want to provide options to help students and families manage those transitions.”

In February, Alpine School District invited parents and staff from affected schools to provide feedback. TSD held its own community meetings. Following those meetings, Superintendent Perkins and Timpanogos Superintendent Jaren Jensen worked with their school boards to create the current plan, which received consensus support from both boards.

Students attending Dry Creek Elementary in Lehi, but living in Saratoga Springs, will face similar issues on the west side of the APSD. Aspen Peaks is also working with the Lake Mountain District and Alpine School District on a plan to support those students.