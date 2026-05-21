OPINION: The importance of sacrificing for our community

Before the unveiling of the historical marker for the Lehi Tabernacle on Saturday, I sat listening to stories of sacrifice that brought that building into existence. From workers donating a day of labor each week to young Primary children giving nickels toward the cornerstone, the commitment to our community was remarkable.

In the early 1900s, wealth was limited in Lehi, but the determination to build a place for worship, gathering, and civic life was not. Unlike many communities where tabernacles were being built at the time, the Lehi tabernacle was entirely self-funded. The people of Lehi sacrificed together to make it happen.

The tabernacle became more than a church building. It was a gathering place, a civic center, and a symbol of a community willing to invest in each other.

I have often thought about that word “community” and the value it adds to a healthy municipality. I care deeply about this city because of the people here and the selflessness I have witnessed over many years. It is important.

In the near future, our city leaders will make difficult budget decisions. Every year, cities are required to balance revenues with the growing costs of providing services. This year presents unique challenges because inflation has dramatically increased the cost of operating a city, while state law simultaneously reduces a city’s certified tax rate each year unless adjusted.

That means city budgets do not automatically keep pace with inflation. Without periodic adjustments, cities must either reduce services, delay infrastructure and staffing needs, or shift those costs elsewhere.

Mayor Binns has proposed a workable budget to the city council for ratification. It includes a tax increase of less than $3 per month on the average home. He has done this after extensive work with our city administrator, who teaches “Local Government Management” at BYU, our award-winning finance team that is highly respected throughout the state, and department managers responsible for maintaining services in one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah.

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No mayor wants to propose a tax increase. Every possible option is explored before arriving at that point. Asking for a tax increase is one of the most difficult decisions an elected official can make. Mayor Binns has shown a willingness to place the long-term welfare of Lehi City above what is politically popular at the moment.

It is easy to blame past leaders for the inability to solve today’s problems. I could have done that many times during my years of service. Leadership requires more than criticizing prior decisions. It requires addressing present realities honestly and making difficult decisions before problems become crises.

At this point, the city council has rejected the proposed tax increase. That decision will have consequences. Some needs our city currently has will go unmet. We will continue asking employees to do more while falling behind inflation in compensation and delaying additional staffing needed to keep pace with growth.

Lehi already operates very frugally compared to many surrounding communities. I have sat in bond rating interviews and know firsthand that cities unwilling to keep pace with inflation are viewed negatively by financial markets. Lower bond ratings ultimately cost taxpayers more money because of higher borrowing costs for future infrastructure and city needs.

The difficult reality is that refusing modest adjustments today does not eliminate costs. It delays them until they become much larger and more expensive later.

For me, supporting the community means sustaining the things that make us strong and then making difficult decisions before they become emergencies.

As I learned again on Saturday with the tabernacle marker event, citizens of the past clearly understood the importance of community. Their sacrifices far exceed anything being asked of us today, and my hope is that we will continue to make the investments that will sustain our wonderful community.

Mark Johnson

Editor’s Note: Mark Johnson is the former mayor of Lehi City.