Skyridge track and field alum claims Big 12 10K crown

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Former Skyridge High School track and field star Creed Thompson added another milestone to his collegiate career on May 14, capturing the Big 12 men’s 10,000-meter championship and breaking a 41-year-old record in the process.

Competing against some of the conference’s top distance runners at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thompson surged late in the race to secure the conference title and continue an impressive season for the BYU senior.

Thompson finished the 10K distance in 29:20.31 at Drachman Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, breaking the facility record set in 1985 by more than 17 seconds.

Thompson was runner-up in last year’s Big 12 10K Championship race, but was able to shave significant time off this year’s performance.

“With about 400 meters to go, I could see [the leader] slowing down and I knew I had a real shot at catching him,” Thompson said. “It feels good to see the hard work pay off, and now I have some momentum going into regionals and nationals.”

This is Thompson’s second Big 12 title this year. He won the 3000 meter Big 12 Indoor Track title earlier this year.

Thompson is now turning his focus to getting ready for the NCAA West Regionals May 27-30 at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

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“I’m running the 5k and 10k at regionals, which will determine if I qualify for nationals,” said Thompson.

With two Big 12 titles already this year and momentum heading into postseason competition, Thompson looks for a strong finish to his collegiate career as he competes for a spot at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships June 10-13 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.