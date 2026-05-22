Abbington Senior Living Wings of Remembrance honors lives lost

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The Wings of Remembrance Memorial, held May 13 at Abbington Senior Living, brought loved ones together to celebrate the lives and memories of 36 residents and family members who passed away over the past year. This annual gathering is a significant moment for the community to collectively honor those lost, highlighting the impact each individual had on those around them. Tears, hugs, songs, and hundreds of fluttering wings filled the evening sky as residents, families, and staff gathered for a heartfelt ceremony.

The event itself was private for residents and families, but organizers hoped to share the message of remembrance and healing with the broader community afterward.

The event featured emotional speeches, music, and poetry, culminating in a symbolic butterfly-and-dove release. This tribute highlighted both the depth of loss and the strength of the Abbington community, emphasizing remembrance and togetherness as key themes.

The memorial theme, “Those we love never truly leave us,” was the perfect quote to remember the night.

The idea for the memorial came from the facility’s director of nursing and activities staff after experiencing a particularly difficult year emotionally.

“Our Abbington Wings of Remembrance memorial was put together by our director of nursing and activity staff,” staff member Abby Hughes said. “We have had 36 deaths at our facility in the past year, and it has been hard and heartbreaking on our residents and staff. We wanted to do something to remember them all.”

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That feeling of family became evident throughout the ceremony as current residents sat beside grieving relatives, sharing memories and comforting one another.

Residents described feeling both emotional and grateful to participate. “Our residents were somber and excited to be a part of this event,” Hughes said.

The ceremony centered around symbolism and healing. One of the evening’s most memorable moments came when attendees gathered outside for the release of doves and 100 butterflies. Each person was given a butterfly to release in honor of someone they had lost.

“We chose butterflies because, just like caterpillars emerging from cocoons, life is short and beautiful, and that even in loss there can be renewal and new beginnings,” Hughes said.

As butterflies drifted into the spring evening sky, many attendees quietly reflected on loved ones who had passed away. Some smiled through tears, and some embraced family members and friends nearby.

“It was so special to see so many loved ones gathered together to honor our residents who have died,” Hughes added.

The event also highlighted the unique relationships that often develop inside senior living communities. Unlike many workplaces, staff members in assisted living and memory care settings often spend years caring for residents, becoming deeply connected to both residents and their families.

At Abbington, those bonds run especially deep. Abbington Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care services in a community that feels like home. The facility features 73 apartments and a variety of amenities, including restaurant-style dining, a library, a salon, a movie theater, a fitness center, and gathering spaces designed to encourage social connection.

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For many residents, staff members become like extended family. Likewise, caregivers often form strong emotional attachments to the people they serve daily. That reality makes loss especially difficult in senior living communities.

Events like the Wings of Remembrance Memorial create meaningful opportunities for collective grief and the celebration of residents’ lives, reinforcing the community’s shared bonds and the importance of remembrance.

The memorial was an opportunity for current residents to process their grief together. In senior living communities, residents frequently experience the loss of close friends and neighbors, sometimes multiple times within a single year. Organizers said creating a collective moment of remembrance helped many residents feel supported and understood.

Hughes said the overwhelming response from families and residents confirmed the event’s importance. “That’s what made this so meaningful.”

Organizers say the memorial will now become an annual tradition at Abbington.

In a world that often rushes past grief, the memorial powerfully affirmed the importance of remembrance—honoring those who came before unites, comforts, and heals the living community.