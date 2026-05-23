Falcons earn three trophies, boys lacrosse gets gold

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

It’s been a busy three days for the Falcons. After graduation Thursday morning, the Skyridge girls and boys lacrosse teams and the baseball team all played for the 6A state championship in their sport and the boys lacrosse team pulled off a huge upset to win their first state title.

Girls Lacrosse

After blowing through the rest of their tournament challengers, the top-seeded Falcons dominated No. 2 Riverton in the first half, leading 6-3 at the break at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday (May 21). However, the Silverwolves bounced back in the final two periods, managing to tie the score with under six minutes to play, and eventually the teams went to overtime. Riverton scored the golden goal with 34 seconds left in the extra period to secure the win.

Baseball

The No. 7 Falcons gave a valiant effort against the heavily-favored defending state champions, No. 1 American Fork, in both games of the championship series at Utah Valley University. On Friday (May 22), senior Greyson Bauer pitched a complete-game gem for the Falcons, giving up just five hits to their powerful lineup. The Caveman ace was pretty stingy too though and his team managed to pocket a 2-1 win. On Saturday (May 23), seniors Rip Roberts and Tate Young both had solid outings, but American Fork capitalized on three home runs and a triple and held on to win 5-3.

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Boys Lacrosse

In the title tilt on Saturday (May 23), No. 2 Skyridge faced the five-time defending state champion and No. 1 seed, Corner Canyon (17-2), a team which beat them during the region season. The Chargers scored three quick goals to start the contest and it looked like they might run away with it, but the Falcons settled in and found ways to work themselves back into the game. Senior attacker Dylan Forsgren tied the score for the first time at 7-7 with 4:30 left in the third quarter. Corner Canyon responded and moved back ahead 9-7 by the end of the period.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle from start to finish, with the score tied three times and the lead changing hands a couple of times as well. However, the critical moment came at the 2:30 mark, when freshman attacker Tamanuitoi Johnson scored from the left side with a steep angle to push Skyridge in front 12-11. The Falcons held off the Charges in a man-down situation in the final minute to capture the dramatic victory and become only the second team in Utah to win a boys lacrosse title. Sophomore goalkeeper Luke Adams also played an exceptional game in the net to help give his team a chance.