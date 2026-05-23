SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

ABBEGALE MEHR

GRADE: 9

SPORT: Girls Track

EVENTS: Middle Distance, Relays

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: At State, earned a silver medal in the 400m dash in a personal-record 55.61 seconds plus a bronze medal in the 800m in 2:14.47. Also ran the anchor leg for the 4x200m (4th, 1:41.53) and the 4x400m (6th, 3:53.82) relay teams which set new school records in both events.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Abbegale made a splashy debut in her inaugural high school season for the Falcons. Freshmen don’t often qualify for a full slate of state events, and she earned significant points in all of them as well as two top medals. Earlier, Skyridge earned gold in both of these relays at the rugged Region 3 meet. Mehr also placed in the top six in her individual events at the multi-state BYU Invitational, further suggesting a very promising future.

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– Beky Beaton

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.