Falcon boys lacrosse claims 6A title with dramatic win

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 2 Skyridge boys lacrosse team saved the best for last as the Falcons pulled off a huge upset in defeating the five-time state champs with a one-goal victory to capture the gold trophy. They finished the year with a 19-2 record.

May 23: Skyridge 12, No. 1 Corner Canyon 11

In the title tilt on Saturday (May 23) at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman, Skyridge faced top- seeded Corner Canyon (17-2), a team which had won the single league-season meeting rather handily a few weeks earlier.

The Chargers scored three quick goals to start the title contest and it looked like they might run away with it, but the Falcons settled in and found ways to work themselves back into the game.

Down by four early in the second quarter, Skyridge got its first two goals during man-down situations. Junior defensive midfielder Eric Parry made the initial one with an unconventional long shot when he noticed the net had been vacated momentarily.

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Corner Canyon answered that score but soon earned another penalty and freshman attacker Tamanuitoi Johnson made good on the chance in just a few seconds. The Falcon defense also tightened up from this point forward and did a better job limiting scoring opportunities for the opponents.

Later in the period, senior midfielder Dominic Weaver hit the net after making a nice move to get open, and Parry got another long shot in to narrow the deficit to one. The Chargers led 6-4 at the break.

Senior attacker Dylan Forsgren posted a hat trick in quick succession in the third quarter, tying the score for the first time at 7-7 with 4:30 left in the period. However, Corner Canyon responded and moved back ahead 9-7 by the end of the quarter.

The fourth period was a back-and-forth battle from start to finish, with the score tied three times and the lead changing hands a couple of times as well.

However, what turned out to be the critical moment came at the 2:30 mark, when Johnson found the net from the left side with a steep angle to push Skyridge in front 12-11.

The Falcons held off the Chargers in a man-down situation in the final minute to capture the thrilling victory and become only the second 6A team in Utah to win a boys lacrosse title.

Sophomore Luke Adams also played an exceptional full game between the pipes to help give his team a chance. He had 18 saves, some of them nothing short of spectacular, along with a couple of ground balls and other defensive helps that aren’t reflected in stats.

Skyridge looked a bit shell-shocked in the early going when Corner Canyon got the quick lead, but the Falcons didn’t panic and won the day with patience and versatility on both sides of the stick. The squad’s balance with a roster full of players with multi-faceted skills was a huge factor in claiming the title.

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They eventually found a vulnerable spot in the Charger defense and exploited it with multiple players, making it challenging for the opponents to figure out where the threat was most likely to come from.

Forsgren and Johnson finished the contest with three goals and one assist apiece, but they were not the only offensive heroes in a game where every score mattered.

Parry had the two long hits, freshman attacker Kaiden Hobbs found the target twice with one give, while senior attacker Carson Butterfield and Weaver each provided one goal and two assists.

Corner Canyon understandably gave a lot of defensive attention to senior midfielder Cabell Buechner, but he knew his ever-menacing presence on the field would produce chances for his teammates and they made good use of them. He finished with two assists plus five ground balls and two takeaways.

Despite his youth, freshman defensive midfielder Boston Strickland has been a force on the defensive side all season as he shouldered the bulk of the load in faceoffs as well as playing a pivotal role in ball control. He collected nine faceoffs and six ground balls in this game.

Senior defender Max Poecker also had a solid outing with four ground balls and four takeaways, while sophomore defender Renner Farrer contributed five ground balls and two takeaways.

“Our state championship victory was defined by resilience,” said Coach Bart Butterfield. “After battling back from a four-goal deficit in a game that swung back and forth throughout all 48 minutes, our team delivered a complete performance when it mattered most.

“Eric Parry provided two of the game’s biggest momentum plays with a pair of remarkable half-field goals that helped neutralize the opponent’s aggressive 10-man ride and forced them to adjust their strategy,” he continued.

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“In goal, Luke Adams delivered an outstanding performance in just his second career start, recording an impressive 18 saves,” the coach said. “It proved to be the difference in a tightly contested championship battle and gave our team the stability it needed throughout the comeback effort.

“The future of the program was also on full display, as two freshmen stepped into major roles offensively,” Butterfield said. “Tommi Johnson scored three goals, while Kaiden Hobbs added two more.

“Our senior leadership was equally instrumental in securing the championship. Several seniors battled through all 48 minutes, setting the tone with their toughness, experience and determination,” the coach concluded.