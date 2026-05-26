Falcon boys lacrosse goes 4-1 to end regular season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

After returning from the spring break, the Skyridge boys lacrosse team suffered only their second loss of the year against top-ranked Corner Canyon in league play but earned four other victories down the stretch of the regular season.

April 16: Skyridge 22, American Fork 4

The Falcons dominated from the start of this league road contest, giving up just one goal per period to the home team while peppering the net themselves. Skyridge led 5-1 after the first quarter but widened the gap to 14-2 by the break and cruised home from there.

Senior attacker Carson Butterfield led the scoring effort with five, while freshman attacker Kaiden Hobbs had a busy evening scoring four times and dealing three assists. Senior midfielder Cabell Buechner scored twice with six assists, nine ground balls and four takeaways.

Senior attacker Dylan Forsgren provided three goals and two gives, senior midfielder Dane Lambert hit the target three times and set up a teammate once as senior midfielder Dominic Weaver had three goals as well.

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Freshman defensive midfielder Boston Strickland continued his stellar play with 11 ground balls plus three takeaways and by winning 15-of-25 (60%) faceoffs. Senior defender Covelli Moore gathered six ground balls and five takeaways.

Senior Grady Gunter and sophomore Luke Adams split time between the pipes. Gunter had seven saves and Adams made four.

April 21: Skyridge 19, Lehi 5

The Falcons handled the Pioneers at home, with Butterfield again leading the offense with five goals and one assist. Forsgren scored four times and made two gives, while freshman attacker Tamanuitoi Johnson added three goals and one assist and Lambert scored three times.

Weaver topped his goal and three assists with six ground balls and one takeaway. Similarly, Buechner tallied one goal, two assists, six ground balls and two takeaways.

On the defensive side, Strickland scooped up eight ground balls and won 13-of-18 faceoffs (72%). Junior defensive midfielder Eric Parry collected six ground balls and two takeaways. Senior defender Max Poecker had the most takeaways with three to go with four ground balls.

Gunter and Adams each played a half in the net again, with Gunter grabbing five saves and Adams adding three.

April 28: Corner Canyon 15, Skyridge 10

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Skyridge played the five-time state champs tough in the first half and trailed just 5-6 at the break. However, the Chargers broke open the contest in the third quarter with a 7-1 scoring spurt and although they made a run at it, the Falcons ran out of time to make up the deficit.

Gunter went the distance in goal and gave a valiant effort when he was under heavy pressure, making 10 saves plus gathering two ground balls and two takeaways to keep his team in contention.

Buechner had to shoulder a heavier load and delivered with three goals, two assists, eight ground balls and four takeaways. Forsgren added two goals and two assists.

Sophomore defender Renner Farrer collected eight ground balls and four takeaways as well. Strickland gathered six ground balls with 13-of-22 (59%) faceoffs while sophomore midfielder Beckham Norby got four ground balls and 4-of-6 (67%) faceoffs. Poecker had four ground balls and three takeaways.

May 1: Skyridge 11, Lone Peak 10

Gunter came up big once again in the net, playing the full match and making 11 saves to aid his team’s narrow victory. Norby also gave a superlative effort defensively, gathering eight ground balls and 12-of-16 (75%) of his faceoff attempts.

Buechner made his customary balanced contributions with three goals, one assist, four ground balls and five takeaways. Weaver also scored three times with one give, Forsgren added two goals and Butterfield scored once with two assists.

Poecker picked up three ground balls and four takeaways. Sophomore defender Thompson Hill snagged five ground balls and two takeaways.

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May 8: Skyridge 26, Hillcrest 0

The Falcons had 19 scorers in this game as they gave the entire roster opportunities for some varsity minutes. Butterfield with one goal and two assists and freshman midfielder Gabe Gill with two goals were the only ones with multiple offensive contributions.

Gunter and senior goalkeeper Spencer Boyd each had two saves during their half in the net. Sophomore defensive midfielder Brigham Egan got 7-of-10 faceoffs and Strickland got all five of his attempts. They each also scooped up four ground balls.