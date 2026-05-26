Falcon girls lacrosse wins league crown

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team finished the regular season undefeated in Utah, collecting the Region 3 championship by dominating all of their league games and then topping a couple of solid opponents comfortably to prepare for the playoffs.

April 28: Skyridge 23, Corner Canyon 1

Ten Falcons scored and 13 made contributions on defense as they rolled over the Chargers on the road. Senior goaltender Leilani Fiefia went the distance in the net and got three saves plus four ground balls and three caused turnovers as her teammates overwhelmed the opponents offensively.

Sophomore midfielder Ellie Palmer led the scoring with five goals and also had two assists. Sophomore midfielder Summer Buechner made her customary range of contributions with three goals, five assists, three ground balls, three caused turnovers and 10 draw controls.

Sophomore midfielder Geneva Barfuss added three goals and one assist while sophomore midfielder Liv Enger and sophomore attacker Sophia Fife had two of each. Sophomore attacker Sage Curtis scored three times and senior attacker Tessa Jamison provided two goals and one assist.

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Sophomore defender Chloe Willes snagged five ground balls to lead the squad in that category.

April 30: Skyridge 19, Lone Peak 7

The Falcons wrapped up their undefeated Region 3 title in this contest at home. Buechner led the way with four goals, three assists and nine draw controls. Palmer added four scores and two gives, Fife had three goals and three assists while Curtis furnished three goals and two assists.

On the defensive side, Fiefia collected four saves and three ground balls plus caused two turnovers. Senior attacker Aunna Parker picked up three ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Junior defender Molly Kindred also had three ground balls and senior defender Madelyn Coton caused two turnovers.

May 4: Skyridge 16, Pleasant Grove 5

Palmer went off on the road against the Vikings, scoring six goals to provide the winning margin all by herself. Fife added four goals and one assist, Curtis scored twice with three gives and Enger posted two of each.

Buechner ruled in the middle, providing five assists with her one goal and winning 18 draw controls. Coton tallied three ground balls and caused two turnovers to top the defensive stats. Fiefia had five saves in the effort.

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May 7: Skyridge 15, Herriman 6

Back on their own field for Senior Night, Fiefia had a fierce outing between the pipes, corralling 12 saves plus six ground balls to help lift her team to victory.

Buechner worked hard too, scoring seven times while making three assists, picking up three ground balls plus nine draw controls and causing three turnovers. Jamison added three goals and two assists.

Barfuss had a big defensive outing with five ground balls and three caused turnovers to go with one goal and one assist. Palmer hit the target twice and gave one help. Curtis scored twice and Fife gathered three ground balls and an assist.