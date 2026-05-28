Lehi to celebrate city’s name, heritage at historical marker unveiling

STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

What’s in a name? For Lehi, quite a bit of history, faith and hometown pride.

The public is invited to a patriotic community celebration on Wed., June 3, as the Lehi Historical Society unveils its newest historical marker, How Lehi Got Its Name, commemorating the story behind the city’s distinctive name and its early beginnings.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at 153 N. 100 East, at the new Lehi Civic Center, and organizers promise an evening filled with music, history and community pride. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

“This is more than the unveiling of another marker,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “It’s a chance to celebrate the story of who we are as a city and the people whose vision helped shape Lehi.”

The program will feature remarks from Mayor Paul Binns and a descendant of David Evans, Lehi’s first bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the city’s second mayor. The Lehi Silver Band will provide patriotic music, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The evening will also spotlight Lehi’s youngest historians as John David and Danaca Hadfield of HADCO Construction present sizable cash prizes to three fourth-grade winners of HADCO’s Lehi Historical Marker Essay Contest.

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The contest invited local students to reflect on the importance of preserving history, historical markers and what future generations might remember about Lehi. Organizers said the awards are meant to encourage a love of local history among young residents while connecting them to the city’s heritage.

This latest historical marker tells the story of how Lehi received its name. Early settlers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints initially referred to the community as Evansville in honor of David Evans, an influential early leader in the community. However, according to local tradition, Evans himself suggested the name Lehi, after the Book of Mormon prophet who, like the pioneers, journeyed repeatedly in search of a promised land.

That story is the city’s most cherished origin account and ties closely to the Lehi Historical Society’s 2026 theme, “Lehi: Founded in Faith. Forged in Freedom,” which aligns with nationwide commemorations of America’s 250th anniversary.

The new marker is the 20th installation in the Lehi Historical Society’s ambitious Lehi Historical Marker Program, which aims to place 36 permanent markers throughout the city by the end of 2027.

Launched in 2022, the program was inspired by the Pennsylvania Historical Marker Program and has quickly become one of the society’s most visible and beloved initiatives. The markers preserve stories of the people, places and events that shaped Lehi while inviting residents to connect more deeply with their city’s past.

The effort has been made possible through generous support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, along with funding from the Lehi City PARC program. This year’s sponsors of the program include SIRQ Construction and STRATA Networks.

For more information, visit lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.