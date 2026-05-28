Longtime MTECH President Clay Christensen announces plans to step down

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) President Clay Christensen has announced he will step down after 20 years leading Utah’s largest public technical college. His departure will take effect in September 2026. The Utah Board of Higher Education will begin the process to identify the college’s next president in the coming months.

Christensen was appointed president of MTECH in 2006 and has provided leadership for students, faculty, staff, trustees, business and industry partners, and the broader educational community across the Mountainland Region.

“Serving as the president of Mountainland Technical College has been an honor and the highlight of my professional career,” said Christensen. “Working alongside dedicated professionals who are committed to providing opportunities for students to better their lives through technical education has been so rewarding.”

During Christensen’s tenure, MTECH experienced significant growth in students, programs, facilities and industry partnerships. The college now serves more than 6,500 students annually across dozens of industry-focused programs. MTECH has been recognized repeatedly as Utah’s Best of State winner in the technical college/vocational education category, and it earned its seventh recognition in nine years in 2026. That same year, the college also celebrated the largest graduating class of Utah’s public technical colleges while maintaining strong completion, placement and licensure outcomes.

“President Christensen’s leadership will have a lasting impact on technical education in Utah,” said Geoffrey Landward, Commissioner of Higher Education. “He has helped Mountainland Technical College grow with purpose, responded to the needs of students and employers, and strengthened the role of technical education in preparing Utahns for high-demand careers. His exceptional and steady leadership has shaped MTECH in meaningful and lasting ways.”

Under Christensen’s leadership, MTECH expanded its physical footprint and regional reach, including the opening of a new Payson Campus designed to serve more than 1,000 students each year in programs aligned with workforce needs in southern Utah County. The college will cut the ribbon on a new Heber Valley Campus later this summer, further strengthening MTECH’s presence across Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties, where it now serves students across six campus locations and 14 buildings throughout the region.

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Christensen also helped strengthen major industry and education partnerships, including the creation of the Clyde School of Trades, a first-of-its-kind partnership between a Utah technical college and Clyde Companies. The school supports more than 1,000 students annually in trades programs, including automation, automotive technology, diesel technology, welding, machining and CDL training. MTECH also launched a new Civil Construction program with Clyde Companies to help meet Utah’s growing demand for skilled workers in infrastructure and construction.

In health care, MTECH expanded pathways and partnerships to meet workforce demand, including health care partnerships providing tuition support for eligible surgical technology and radiography technology students. The college’s surgical technology program also achieved a 100% pass rate on the national certification exam, reflecting the quality of MTECH’s hands-on training and faculty support.

Christensen helped advance transfer and articulation pathways between MTECH and Utah Valley University, including agreements that allow MTECH graduates to move more efficiently into UVU programs in nursing, technology and business management. These agreements help students save time and money while continuing their education without duplicating coursework.

In 2024, Christensen was inducted into the Council on Occupational Education Hall of Fame as the inaugural recipient of the Chief Administrative Officer of the Year award, recognizing his leadership, vision and commitment to advancing technical and occupational education.

Before joining MTECH, Christensen taught at Uintah and Lehi High Schools, worked at the Utah State Office of Education as a program specialist, and served as advisor to the Utah FFA and Utah Young Farmer Educational Association. He also served as director of career and technical education for Alpine School District and held state and national leadership roles in professional organizations.