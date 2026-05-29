Brandon Sanderson to lead discussion with fellow fantasy author at LHS

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

Brandon Sanderson will join fellow award-winning fantasy author Ryan Cahill for a discussion on Cahill’s upcoming novella, “The Fall: The Bound and The Broken Novella,” at the Lehi High School auditorium on June 25.

Poppy Books & Gifts of Spanish Fork will host the event, which includes a signing with Cahill. Poppy Books notes in the event page that Sanderson will not sign at the event, but a limited number of signed Sanderson novels will be available for purchase.

“Poppy Books & Gifts is so excited to bring Ryan Cahill to the states for his one and only event celebrating the release of ‘The Fall’! Local author (and global superstar) Brandon Sanderson will be joining Ryan for a night of epic proportions! We are ecstatic that Ryan chose Utah for this event, and hope to see you there,” shared Poppy Books co-owner Whitney Gallegos.

“The Fall” is set in the world of The Bound and The Broken series and takes place 400 years before the events of “Of Blood and Fire,” book one in Cahill’s epic fantasy series.

The book blurb begins, “The City of Ilnaen is on fire. Dragons fill the skies. Traitors fill the streets. Across millennia, The Order have stood as the guardians of the mortal realm. But four hundred years before Calen Bryer picked up a sword, a red moon rose over the continent of Epheria and the world changed forever.”

According to Cahill’s Instagram post about the event, “This will be a singular event, a moment that I know is going to live rent-free in my head for eternity. (There will also be some special merch).”

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Tickets are available starting at $25.88 for admission, including a hardcover copy of “The Fall,” with the option to purchase a ticket for admission and a collector’s edition of the novella for $33.77. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit poppybookssf.com/events-1/author-event-ryan-cahill-brandon-sanderson.