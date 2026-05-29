Falcon girls golf claims 8th place at State

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls golf team captured eighth place in a tight section of the field at the 6A state tournament, played on May 18 and 19 at Davis Park Golf Course in Kaysville.

The event took place under challenging conditions, especially on the first day, but the Falcons persevered and made the cut in ninth place with a team score of 363.

They made a huge improvement the second day, when they dropped 21 strokes off their score to finish with a combined 342. The two-day total of 705 placed them one stroke behind Mountain Ridge, one stroke ahead of Syracuse and five ahead of American Fork.

Skyridge’s top two golfers all season were also the team’s top finishers at State. Junior Mallorie Hubbard and sophomore Chloe Slack tied for 24th place with a two-day total of 172.

Slack shaved 12 strokes from her first round of 92 to card an 80 in the second round. Hubbard shot a 90 on the first day and improved to 82 the next day.

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Next in for the Falcons was senior Tori Wilson, the squad’s other region medalist. She finished right behind her teammates, tied for 26th place with a combined 174.

The other Skyridge competitors finished in a tight cluster as well but a bit farther down the leaderboard. Sophomore Eva Callaway and senior Adelina Murphy tied at 189, while senior Whitney Hymas trailed them by a single stroke at 190.