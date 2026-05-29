Long-time Lehi Resident wins Water Wise Landscape of the Month

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

This year is all about water conservation, but that doesn’t mean yards need to be dead and unattractive. The city is encouraging water conservation by awarding the Water Wise Landscape Award to one home per month.

May’s award goes to Jack and Bonnie Wadley. Bonnie is proud to say she is 81 and still keeping up with the yard, with a little help from her daughters. You can see the Wadleys’ property at 1504 S. 500 W. in Lehi.

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The Wadleys’ yard was selected for the way it minimizes water waste effectively and the use of plants that are native to our state, supporting a healthy ecosystem. And of course, the property’s overall beauty.