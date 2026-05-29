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Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls golf completes year

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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls golf completes year

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Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls golf team wrapped up the season by participating in the 6A state golf tournament on May 18 at Davis Park Golf Course in Kaysville.

The Pioneers had an inexperienced squad this year and did not make the cut to advance to the second day of the state event, finishing 14th after the first round. The team posted a combined score of +108 for the day under challenging conditions.

Junior Remi Fossum was the top placer for Lehi and missed the cut line by just a few strokes. She carded a +25 and was followed immediately by her teammates, senior Oaklee Smith with a +26 and sophomore Zayda Scott at +27.

Others competing for the Pioneers at State included sophomore Kallie Welsh, senior Jocelyn Egbert and senior Livie Zobrist.

The three players who will be returning next year progressed well during the season and will benefit from their experience participating in the state tournament this year.

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