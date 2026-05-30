American Fork Hospital named a national 2025 Tree Campus

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Intermountain Health’s American Fork Hospital was recently recognized for its commitment to having and maintaining trees on campus. The award was presented by The Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit dedicated to encouraging trees in communities.

The recognition comes as an acknowledgement of effort in different areas of landscape on campus, particularly with trees.

“Trees play a vital role in supporting healthier environments and stronger communities,” said Glen Garrick, Intermountain Health director of system sustainability. “At Intermountain, sustainability is closely tied to our mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible.”

Earning the title of Tree Campus can be a layered and sometimes difficult process. Applicants must meet five core areas, including establishing a committee, creating a tree care plan and hosting an Arbor Day observance. Once the criteria are met, an application can be submitted on behalf of the organization.

The Arbor Day Foundation recognizes a variety of organizations, such as schools, universities and healthcare facilities, that use green spaces to support health and strengthen communities.

Trees and green spaces have been shown to reduce stress and improve health outcomes for patients, visitors and caregivers. Patients have reportedly enjoyed the new trees and commitment to beautifying the campus.

In addition to their health benefits, trees also provide important community benefits, including improved air filtration and quality, greater campus cooling during extreme heat events, and better stormwater management.

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Trees also require significantly less water than traditional turf, making them an important part of long‑term water conservation efforts.

“Through ongoing investments like planting trees and expanding green spaces, we are improving campus environments in ways that support healing, conserve water, and benefit both people and the planet,” said Garrick.

Throughout the year of 2025, American Fork Hospital sought to follow their plan and create a campus with more trees and education surrounding them. Their efforts have included planting 50 new trees, expanding shaded areas and beautifying the campus.

Other work included the addition of a new green space, a caregiver patio. The area is meant for use by staff and caregivers, giving them an outdoor area to rest and recharge. The green space is available throughout the day for workers to use.

“At Intermountain American Fork Hospital, we see firsthand how a thoughtfully designed environment can support comfort, healing and connection,” said Jason Wilson, president of the hospital. “This recognition reflects our commitment to caring for the whole community, our patients, our caregivers, and the place we are proud to call home.”

Patients and caregivers alike have been enjoying the updates.

“Our landscaping team takes great pride in maintaining the trees and green spaces around the hospital,” said Keith Pennington, who leads the landscaping team at American Fork Hospital. “We’ve seen how these spaces are used and appreciated by caregivers and visitors, and it’s rewarding to know our work is contributing to a healthier, more welcoming environment.”

For more information about American Fork Hospital, visit intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/american-fork-hospital. To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus program, visit arborday.org.