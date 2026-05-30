Lehi People
Miss Lehi’s Teen Contestants profiled, Sullivan to compete in Miss Utah’s Teen Competition
Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press
On Saturday, June 6, the Miss Lehi’s Teen competition will be held at Lehi Junior High School. This year, nine accomplished young ladies are contenders in the annual scholarship competition. All nine contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear and onstage conversation. All contestants are profiled below. The competition begins at 6 p.m., with doors at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehisteenorg.ticketspice.com/miss-lehis-teen-2026.
Contestant #1
Raven Shirley
Daughter of Brittany and Andrew Shirley
Talent: Cheer Routine Performance
Community Service Initiative: Project Paws
Contestant #2
Lula Allred
Daughter of Holly and Greg Allred
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: Different Roots Same Worth: Our Differences Make Us Beautiful
Contestant #3
Evie Fish
Daughter of Elisabeth and Tyler Fish
Talent: Flute Performance
Community Service Initiative: Honoring the Past, Uplifting the Present
Contestant #4
Hannah Taylor
Daughter of Katrina and Steve Taylor
Talent: Cheer Dance Performance
Community Service Initiative: Unplug, Have Fun: Do fun things off screens
Contestant #5
Lily Condie
Daughter of Wendi and Chris Condie
Talent: HERStory (Monologue)
Community Service Initiative: Love on You: Self-Love and Positivity
Contestant #6
Paityn Bass
Daughter of Aubrie and Russ Bass
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: Path to Passion
Contestant #7
Darbie Astill
Daughter of Eileen and Corey Astill
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: Life in 3D: Helping Teenagers Live Outside of Their Two-Dimensional Screens
Contestant #8
Eliza Metcalf
Daughter of Angela and Aaron Metcalf
Talent: Dramatic Monologue
Community Service Initiative: Booked for Life – Literacy for All Ages
Contestant #9
Taylor Casper
Daughter of Erica and Rickey Casper
Talent: Electric Guitar Performance
Community Service Initiative: Protect Your Brain Protect Your Future
Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025, Haylee Sullivan, will co-host the competition alongside Miss Lehi 2025, Jennifer Connolly. This year’s theme is “Party in the USA.”
Sullivan will compete as contestant #12 at the Miss Utah’s Teen competition the week of May 28-20 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo, UT. She has spent the last year serving the city of Lehi with her community service initiative, “No Family Left Behind: Military Family Support.” She has served many hours at over 100 elementary schools in Lehi and across the state, guiding students on how to assist military-connected families.
“I am thrilled to share my community service initiative at Miss Utah’s Teen,” said Sullivan. Every military family looks different, and everyone faces unique challenges.
“I am also grateful for the opportunity to represent my favorite city on the Miss Utah’s Teen stage,” added Sullivan.
Sullivan has spent many hours honing her talent for the state competition.
“I cannot wait to showcase my new talent of partner stunting at Miss Utah’s Teen,” said Sullivan.
“I am excited for this year’s Miss Lehi’s Teen Competition and for the contestants. They are all so talented and have worked hard to prepare,” concluded Sullivan.