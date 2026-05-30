Miss Lehi’s Teen Contestants profiled, Sullivan to compete in Miss Utah’s Teen Competition

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Saturday, June 6, the Miss Lehi’s Teen competition will be held at Lehi Junior High School. This year, nine accomplished young ladies are contenders in the annual scholarship competition. All nine contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear and onstage conversation. All contestants are profiled below. The competition begins at 6 p.m., with doors at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehisteenorg.ticketspice.com/miss-lehis-teen-2026.

Contestant #1

Raven Shirley

Daughter of Brittany and Andrew Shirley

Talent: Cheer Routine Performance

Community Service Initiative: Project Paws

Contestant #2

Lula Allred

Daughter of Holly and Greg Allred

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: Different Roots Same Worth: Our Differences Make Us Beautiful

Contestant #3

Evie Fish

Daughter of Elisabeth and Tyler Fish

Talent: Flute Performance

Community Service Initiative: Honoring the Past, Uplifting the Present

Contestant #4

Hannah Taylor

Daughter of Katrina and Steve Taylor

Talent: Cheer Dance Performance

Community Service Initiative: Unplug, Have Fun: Do fun things off screens

Contestant #5

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Lily Condie

Daughter of Wendi and Chris Condie

Talent: HERStory (Monologue)

Community Service Initiative: Love on You: Self-Love and Positivity

Contestant #6

Paityn Bass

Daughter of Aubrie and Russ Bass

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: Path to Passion

Contestant #7

Darbie Astill

Daughter of Eileen and Corey Astill

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: Life in 3D: Helping Teenagers Live Outside of Their Two-Dimensional Screens

Contestant #8

Eliza Metcalf

Daughter of Angela and Aaron Metcalf

Talent: Dramatic Monologue

Community Service Initiative: Booked for Life – Literacy for All Ages

Contestant #9

Taylor Casper

Daughter of Erica and Rickey Casper

Talent: Electric Guitar Performance

Community Service Initiative: Protect Your Brain Protect Your Future

Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025, Haylee Sullivan, will co-host the competition alongside Miss Lehi 2025, Jennifer Connolly. This year’s theme is “Party in the USA.”

Sullivan will compete as contestant #12 at the Miss Utah’s Teen competition the week of May 28-20 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo, UT. She has spent the last year serving the city of Lehi with her community service initiative, “No Family Left Behind: Military Family Support.” She has served many hours at over 100 elementary schools in Lehi and across the state, guiding students on how to assist military-connected families.

“I am thrilled to share my community service initiative at Miss Utah’s Teen,” said Sullivan. Every military family looks different, and everyone faces unique challenges.

“I am also grateful for the opportunity to represent my favorite city on the Miss Utah’s Teen stage,” added Sullivan.

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Sullivan has spent many hours honing her talent for the state competition.

“I cannot wait to showcase my new talent of partner stunting at Miss Utah’s Teen,” said Sullivan.

“I am excited for this year’s Miss Lehi’s Teen Competition and for the contestants. They are all so talented and have worked hard to prepare,” concluded Sullivan.