Pioneer boys lacrosse completes season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

With only a single game against each opponent, the Lehi boys lacrosse team finished in fourth place in Region 3 with a 1-3 mark and posted a 2-4 record down the stretch of the regular season.

The Pioneers received the No. 12 seed in the final 6A RPI rankings and were matched against No. 5 Bingham for their first playoff game. Lehi played well in the contest on the road, but the Miners prevailed and the Pioneers ended the season with a 7-10 overall record.

April 17: Lone Peak 10, Lehi 6

In an away game, the Pioneers scored evenly with the Knights in the second half but their 3-7 deficit at the break was the difference in the contest. Junior Isaac VanCott manned the net for the duration and made eight saves in the outing.

Senior attacker Stockton Dorton found the net four times to lead the offense. Senior midfielder Reed Neilsen added two goals with one assist. Senior attacker Mason Heightman and senior defender Everett Blanchard made one give apiece.

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Junior midfielder Conner Delphenich led the defense with eight ground balls and also won an impressive 14-of-15 faceoffs.

Senior midfielder Colton Kenison snagged five ground balls while sophomore midfielders Devin Stevenson and Mark Evans picked up three apiece. Senior defender lan Bullock led in takeaways with two.

April 21: Skyridge 19, Lehi 5

The Pioneers had a hard time getting anything going against the powerful Falcons, who went on to win the 6A championship. Senior midfielder Brennen Frazier netted two goals for Lehi.

Dorton hit the target once and made one give, while VanCott and sophomore attacker Maddox Poulton added one goal each. Delphenich picked up seven ground balls and won seven faceoffs. Blanchard was tops in takeaways with three.

April 23: Lehi 9, American Fork 4

The Pioneers boarded five goals in the second quarter against the Cavemen and that proved to be the winning margin in a lower-scoring contest. VanCott had seven saves to help cement the region home victory.

Neilsen led the attack with four goals and two assists while Dorton scored twice and made one give with three ground balls. Senior attacker Mason Heightman added one goal and four ground balls.

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Frazier and senior defender Jax McWhorter each scored once and gathered three ground balls in the outing. Kenison and Delphenich collected three ground balls apiece as well.

April 27: Lehi 17, Cedar 2

The Pioneers scored freely with 10 players contributing offensively in a non-league road game against the overmatched Reds. VanCott made four saves in three quarters between the pipes and sophomore Jakobe Sirrine made two saves as he finished out the match.

Neilsen again paced the offense with four goals and two assists while Dorton scored three times and made two gives. Heightman provided two goals and two assists. Stevenson and freshman attacker Soren Damraur each scored twice and made one give.

Delphenich had a dominant outing as he gathered 10 ground balls and won 9-of-12 (75%) faceoffs. Frazier added seven ground balls, Evans got six and Kenison five. Bullock led in takeaways with four.

May 1: Corner Canyon 16, Lehi 4

Back at home, the Pioneers didn’t fare as well against the Chargers, though Delphenich had a credible outing with 11 ground balls and 10 faceoffs won. VanCott had nine saves in the loss.

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Evans scored two goals while Neilsen and senior midfielder Jackson Rich added one score apiece and Stevenson supplied an assist plus three ground balls.

May 7: Westlake 7, Lehi 6 (OT)

The teams matched each other goal for goal in each quarter of regulation play, but it was the Thunder who found the net first in the extra period for the sudden-victory score. VanCott made a heroic effort in the net to keep his team in the contest with 15 saves.

Neilsen hit the net three times, with Heightman, Rich and Dorton each scoring once and senior midfielder Gavin Smith providing an assist.

On the other side of the stick, Bullock had a busy evening with four ground balls and six takeaways while McWhorter gathered three ground balls and made five takeaways. Kenison added six ground balls and Delphenich scooped up five.

May 14: No. 5 Bingham 13, Lehi 9

The Pioneers doubled up the Miners 6-3 in the second half, but the 3-10 deficit at the break proved to be too much to overcome as they faced a high seed on the road in the playoffs.

Neilsen sparked the offensive effort with two goals and three assists while Rich scored three times with one give. Dorton added three goals as well and Kenison scored once and made one give.

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Delphenich closed out his campaign with an aggressive 12 ground balls and 11 faceoffs claimed. Rich got four ground balls and VanCott posted four saves.

Photos by Michael Mills.