Pioneer girls lacrosse earns 3rd in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls lacrosse team won four and lost four games in the final stretch of the regular season, finishing third in Region 3 with a 4-4 record.

The Pioneers received the No. 11 seed in the final 6A RPI rankings and opened the playoffs at No. 6 Syracuse. The Titans ended Lehi’s season with a 10-9 overall record.

April 14: Skyridge 24, Lehi 6

The Pioneers managed to get six goals on the road against the top-ranked Falcons in this league contest. Junior Tilly Poulton and junior Ellie Wright netted two goals apiece while senior Hannah Jorgensen added one goal and one assist.

Junior Genevieve Jones also hit the target once and junior Maddie Younger provided an assist. Younger and Jorgensen also won four draws each. Senior Kate Prettyman had a busy afternoon between the pipes and made 17 saves.

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April 16: Lone Peak 15, Lehi 8

Back at home, the Pioneers made a good effort against the Knights, with Prettyman making 11 saves to keep her team competing. Senior Ashlyn Atkin was the top scorer for Lehi with three goals while Ellie Wright scored twice and made an assist to go with five ground balls and five draws collected.

Poulton posted one goal and one give, Genevieve Jones and senior Kylee Jones each scored once while Younger and Jorgensen made one assist apiece. Junior Kaylee Hill caused three turnovers.

April 21: Skyridge 22, Lehi 4

The Pioneers didn’t fare any better when the Falcons made their return trip. Atkin registered one goal and one assist while Poulton, Ellie Wright and Kylee Jones each scored once and Jorgensen contributed an assist plus two ground balls.

Senior Vee Condie picked up two ground balls and caused a turnover. Ellie Wright won five draws and Prettyman made 15 saves.

April 23: Lehi 19, American Fork 9

The Pioneers were able to turn things around when they played the Cavemen on the road. Prettyman collected 15 saves to help lift her team to the victory.

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Jorgensen led the offensive effort with three goals and two assists plus also garnered three ground balls and four draws. Younger scored twice with three gives while Ellie Wright contributed three goals, one assist and nine draws won.

Poulton and senior Emily Stevenson found the target three times each and Kylee Jones scored twice with one give. Atkin added a goal with three assists plus three ground balls. Genevieve Jones and freshman Julia Wright added one score apiece to the tally.

April 28: Lehi 17, Maple Mountain 10

Prettyman snagged 12 saves to help top the visiting Golden Eagles in a non-region matchup. Jorgensen had an exceptional offensive game with seven goals and two assists to lead the effort.

Ellie Wright had a good all-around game, scoring three times with one give plus a ground ball, two caused turnovers and 10 draws won.

Atkin made three goals as well while junior Kylie Johnson and Kylee Jones each supplied one goal and one assist. Stevenson and Younger each hit the net once and Poulton had one give.

April 30: Lehi 16, Corner Canyon 6

The Pioneers topped the Chargers on the road with contributions from a lot of players. Jorgensen again led the way with three goals and four assists. Stevenson scored four times while Poulton netted two goals with one give.

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Atkin, Kylee Jones and Ellie Wright each found the target twice, and Wright also caused three turnovers and won four draws. Julia Wright provided the other goal.

Genevieve Jones and Kylee Jones scooped up three ground balls apiece and Genevieve won five draws. Hill caused three turnovers and Prettyman made nine saves in the big league win.

May 4: Lehi 13, Bingham 12

The Pioneers won a road thriller over the Miners, with every one of Prettyman’s five saves crucial to the non-region victory. Jorgensen turned in another impressive outing with five goals, one assist, four ground balls and six draw controls.

Ellie Wright scored three times plus collected three ground balls, two caused turnovers and 4-of-8 draws. Atkin added two goals, Johnson scored once and made one give, while Genevieve Jones and Poulton posted one goal each. Senior Addie Taylor scooped up three ground balls.

May 7: Riverton 18, Lehi 8

The Pioneers were able to score on the road against the Silverwolves but struggled to maintain possession during field play. Jorgensen tallied two goals, one assist and eight draws won in the contest.

Ellie Wright scored twice to go with one ground ball, two caused turnovers and four draws won. Julia Wright, Atkin, Stevenson and Kylee Jones added one goal apiece and Johnson made three assists. Hill gathered two ground balls and caused one turnover.

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May 14: No. 6 Syracuse 11, Lehi 5

The Pioneers gave a great defensive effort against the higher-seeded Titans in their initial playoff contest but couldn’t find enough offense to give themselves a chance to win the match. Prettyman garnered nine saves in the outing.

Jorgensen netted four goals and picked up three ground balls to finish her prep career with another solid outing. Hill made the other score for Lehi. Ellie Wright led in ground balls with five and also caused two turnovers.

Genevieve Jones curried two ground balls and three caused turnovers while Taylor picked up three ground balls. Hill won the most draws with three.

Photos by Jim Ballard.